Thistlethwaite: Reproductive freedom is everyone’s freedom

On July 6, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order “Directing State Agencies to Protect Access to Reproductive Health Care in Colorado.”

This executive order goes right to the heart of what was fundamentally wrong about the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned almost 50 years of precedent guaranteeing a woman’s right to privacy in her reproductive health care decisions. “This decision strips away freedoms granted to millions of Americans and endangers the rights and health of future generations,” the governor’s order states.

Freedom. Privacy. These are fundamental human rights, and they are profoundly threatened by this rogue Supreme Court.

I see the radical right using the word “freedom” to mean “own as many assault weapons as I want,” but not to mean freedom for women to make their own decisions about their own bodies. When it comes to women’s freedom regarding health care for their own bodies, radical conservatives become Stalin, depriving citizens of individual liberty.

The governor’s executive order states, effectively, that what is legal in Colorado stays in Colorado, including “patient medical records, patient-level data, or related billing information” and it protects providers of reproductive health care that is legal in Colorado from the snooping of other states.

Texas law, for example, has “turned its citizens into bounty hunters” by authorizing that “[r]esidents of the state can sue clinics, doctors, nurses and even people who drive a woman to get the procedure, for at least $10,000” according to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent on the failure of the Supreme Court to block this appalling law.

Citizens legally spying on citizens for money. That is a step toward a totalitarian state that has frightening precedent in world history.

I once heard a lecture at the University of Chicago by a visiting professor who had grown up in the former East Germany. He spoke at length about how corrupting it was for that society that people were paid to spy on each other. According to new research, about one in 100 East Germans were informants to the secret police (the Stasi).

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is beginning to look more and more like Stalin’s informer state, especially with the crackdown on accurate news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine .

It is a mistake to think that the struggle for women’s freedom and autonomy when it comes to their own health care is solely about women. It is about the fundamental meaning of freedom and privacy that should be the right of every citizen.

It is frightening to contemplate that this current Supreme Court is becoming an engine of an assault on democracy, but I think that is the case.

Below I paraphrase from the famous poem, “First they came for the Socialists,” by Pastor Martin Niemöller who eventually spoke out against the Nazis :

“First they came for the women

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a woman

Then they came for the racial minorities

And I did not speak out

Because I was white

Then they came for marriage equality

And I did not speak out

Because I was not LGBTQ

Then they came for the non-Christians

And I did not speak out

Because I was a Christian

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.”

Reproductive freedom is everyone’s freedom.

Thank you, Gov. Polis, for protecting freedom for all citizens of Colorado.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.