Thistlethwaite: Turns out women like having rights

Women vote . Millennials vote and Gen Z votes . You put these things together and you get the unexpected (by some) strong performance by Democrats in the 2022 midterms as exit polls show .

In all three demographics, it is clearer that abortion rights were a key factor in determining outcomes despite concerns about the economy.

I believe there is a deep-seated fear many women have that this country will become a “Gilead,” that is the fictional country of Margaret Atwood’s famous “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This novel originally portrayed a military dictatorship that overthrows the elected American government and governs by a far right-wing, very peculiar religious ideology that denies women rights, especially reproductive rights. It has become a cultural phenomenon with many spin-offs.

Since 1973 people who can get pregnant in this country have had a human right to decide their reproductive lives, and it is clear many of them do not want to lose that right. A recent (October 2022) survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that half or more of respondents were more motivated to vote in this year’s midterms because of abortion concerns, especially among women. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 revealed that 60% of women replied that views on abortion mattered a lot in their voting, compared to 40% of men.

The distrust of Republicans in respecting women’s autonomy when it comes to their bodies was very evident here in Colorado. While Joe O’Dea as a Republican Senate candidate tried to run to the center on reproductive rights, as the Colorado Sun revealed, he didn’t just vote for a 2020 ballot measure that would have banned abortions in Colorado after 22 weeks of pregnancy, he signed a petition to get Proposition 115 on the ballot that year . O’Dea tried to walk that back, but it apparently didn’t work.

As the exit poll cited above shows especially Gen Z (those born 1997 to 2012) and Millennials (born 1981 to 1996), have contributed to the results. Harvard’s Youth Poll shows why they were likely a factor, perhaps a decisive factor in some states.

Millennials and Gen Z have grown up with reproductive choice as a human right. And I can tell you from my own experience in lecturing on college and university campuses, many have no intention of giving up this human right. Going backward on choice is not an option for them. (And let me add, parenthetically, going backward on LGBTQ rights, especially marriage equality, will not be an option either.)

It is surprising to me, given how unpopular the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was among Americans (62% of Americans support this procedure in “all” or “most” cases), that Republicans doubled down just recently in promising to eliminate the rights of pregnant people. In their recently released, one-page “Commitment to America,” they explicitly include “protect[ing] the lives of unborn children.”

This, of course, means eliminating the rights of people who can get pregnant to make decisions about their own bodies. It is not popular.

Women vote. Young people (Gen Z and Millennials) are voting. These important groups of voters will be decisive in future elections, though Democrats have far more work to do to really make their case to them.

Let me add in closing that we need to get off such a single-minded focus on abortion as a country and deal with the real issue proactively. I continue to strongly believe that our way forward as a country is to put our energies and budgets into free, safe, and widely available contraception for everyone.

Let us have “every child a wanted child” as Planned Parenthood has said for so long. That is a positive value for this country.

The alternative of forced pregnancy is morally reprehensible.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.