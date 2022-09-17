Thistlethwaite: Why yes, the fictional mermaid is Black

Apparently, some self-described “Christians” are upset because a fictional girl who starts out life as a fish with no legs is being “inaccurately” portrayed by the Disney company as Black. They have launched a Facebook group, Christians Against Little Mermaid (Boycott Halle Bailey).

As ridiculous as these fronts in the culture wars can seem, this cannot be ignored.

After teaching religion for more than four decades, I can tell you that these culture wars over race (as well as gender and sexual identity), particularly with the “Christian” label, are about an important philosophical and religious question.

“Who gets to be fully human and who does not?”

In United States history, answering this question has been a profound struggle. For example, in the original Constitution, the “Three-Fifths Compromise,” in Article I, Section 2, counted each of the enslaved as three-fifths of a person for state representation. This provision was changed after the Civil War with the passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments that abolished slavery, guaranteed equal protection for all citizens against state actions and created voting rights.

Still, it took until 1920 for women to get the right to vote across the country, and 2015 for LGBTQ persons to be able to legally marry. And discrimination in all these areas and more still exist.

Today it has become ever more obvious that there are those who would like to go back to the day when some people were not legally counted as fully human. The underlying view of people like those who have created “Christians Against Little Mermaid (Boycott Halle Bailey) is that there are some people who are not fully representative humans.

Yes, yes, I know Ariel is originally a fish, but (spoiler alert) she becomes human and marries a prince. And we’ve all seen how well an African American woman marrying a real prince has been treated in the culture wars.

It is profoundly important that when we hear Halle Bailey sing “wish I could be part of that world,” we hear the whole history of racist exclusion of little Black girls in this country.

On the morning of Nov. 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges got dressed and left for school.

At just 6 years old, Ruby became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.

Federal marshals had to escort Ruby, as she was faced with throngs of angry white protesters restrained by barricades.

Today, she is a civil rights activist and author, and in her most recent children’s book, “I Am Ruby Bridges: How one six-year-old girl’s march to school changed the world,” she tells the story of that day.

From a Christian religious perspective, Ruby Bridges and Halle Bailey as Ariel the mermaid who becomes human and all other girls and boys, men and women, are created in the image of God. It is a terrible insult to the Creator to demean and disparage those whom God has created.

This Christmas, I know I will be seeing the new “Little Mermaid” many, many times with my grandchildren even as we saw “Encanto” over and over again last Christmas.

And under the Christmas tree, they will each get a copy of “I Am Ruby Bridges.”

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.