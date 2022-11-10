Thompson: We are the veterans

Pete Thompson



Of today’s 332 million Americans, 18.2 million of us are veterans. We are the men and women, who in the prime of our young lives, became part of something bigger than ourselves. We put on a uniform and served in the armed forces of the United States: the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard.

First, we went to Basic Training, where we learned how to operate and react as a team, as a member of the platoon. We learned close-order drill, left-face right-face, forward march. We learned how to shoot and clean a rifle, some of us even learned how to low-crawl under barbed wire. Then we went to Occupational Training, for occupations that we had chosen. We trained to become firefighters, nurses, engineers, infantrymen, dog handlers, mechanics, and cybersecurity analysts.

And we got paid. That’s right, we got paid to learn functional skills. We built roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and runways. Some of us trained as pilots, while others went to college to study law, medicine, and engineering. The military has 150 different occupations, with 800 different job titles. Which do you want to choose?

I am a veteran. I joined the military when I was a 19-year-old school kid.

I remember getting on a Greyhound bus with 50 other young men and driving through the night to Fort Ord, all the while eating candy bars and smoking cigarettes in the back of the bus. The next morning, I was awakened by a man dressed in a Smokey-the-Bear hat who ordered all of us to get off the bus and “line up.” That’s when it began.

That’s when the military began changing me.

Within three days, my blue jeans, my candy bars, and my hair were all gone. They gave me three ugly fatigue uniforms, two sheets, a smelly blanket, a bunk, and a mop. It was hectic and confusing, but I could feel a focus on their part. They were trying to push us young fools up to some “higher ground.”

The Smokey Bear sergeants spoke loud and clear. They made us get up every morning at “5 dark-thirty,” make our bed, clean our minds, and then “double-time” to training classes. They were going to make something noble and valuable out of our aimless youth.

Within a year, I was a corporal. I had been from Fort Ord to Fort Lewis to Fort Sill. I had learned a new language: “line-up, double-time, mess hall, grunt, Zulu time.” I had learned the acronyms: NCO, CIB, FDC, M1, XO. I had fired a bazooka, smelled tear gas, crawled under live fire, spit-shined boots, peeled potatoes. I also learned to stand up straight.

Within that first year, I’d been trained, qualified, and paid as a first responder, a surveyor, a heavy equipment operator, a firefighter, and more.

And the journey was just beginning. I served six years in the U. S. Army, including one year as a “live-fire” artillery NCO, one year as a combat advisor to the Republic of South Vietnam, two years as a squad and platoon leader, and six months at Aberdeen Proving Ground testing new and exotic weapons.

I wasn’t a kid eating candy bars in the back of a bus anymore. The Army had promoted me to real-life experiences, with training, exercises, responsibilities, and teamwork. I passed the tests and become a member of one of the greatest teams in the world. “Be All You Can Be” was no longer a slogan. It was a way of life.

I’m now 77 years old and I still feel like I’m a member of that incredible team. But now it’s “the veteran team,” not “the active-duty team.” We’re the old guard. We came back and went to college on the GI Bill and started businesses. Of today’s 18 million veterans, 2.5 million of us became business owners. Two hundred and nineteen became astronauts. Twenty-six became presidents. And we still make our bed every morning before coffee, and we still stand up straight.

According to the Census Bureau, during our post-military civilian careers, we veterans earn 14% more income than the average American citizen. Seventy-eight percent of us voted in the last election, while only 55% of nonveterans voted. And, despite occupational hazards, veterans, especially long-serving veterans, live longer than their civilian counterparts.

Wait a minute. We earn more. We vote more. We live longer. And we got paid to go on the most exciting life-changing ride of our lives, in helicopters, submarines, aircraft carriers, etc. all over the world, all while serving a mission greater than ourselves. Why doesn’t everyone serve? It must be one of the best-kept secrets in the world.

“We few, we happy few, we band of brothers … we veterans.”

Pete Thompson is a local veteran who teaches for Vail Resorts and Colorado Mountain College.