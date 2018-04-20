Tim McGuire would bring experience to Eagle-Vail Metro District board (letter)

I am writing to express my support for Tim McGuire in the upcoming Eagle-Vail Metro District election. I met Tim in 2016 while he and his family were renting in Eagle-Vail, and then in October of that year, they became homeowners in the neighborhood.

I found him to be very approachable and easy to work with. His past and present work experiences will enable him to be a knowledgeable and thoughtful board member. Tim oversees the Battle Mountain project and has the understanding of how to work with town councils, the county, planning and development and other organizations.

His expertise includes resort and real estate development; land planning; project entitlement; renewable energy system design, siting, entitlement and construction, as well as design experience in both urban and resort locations. I believe he will be a great asset to Eagle-Vail and loves the community as much as the rest of us.

Betsy Laughlin

Eagle-Vail