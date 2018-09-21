To all of our volunteers and sponsors: Thanks for your help cleaning our rivers (letter)

It never ceases to amaze me what can be done when community members rally for a common cause. Eagle River Watershed Council's 24th annual Eagle River Cleanup is a prime example of how large goals can be accomplished when folks roll up their sleeves and work together.

Volunteers showed up on the beautiful Colorado fall morning of Saturday, Sept. 8, to clean nearly 70 miles of waterways, including Black Gore Creek, Gore Creek and the Eagle and Upper Colorado rivers. The nearly 350 folks who joined in this amazing effort collected more than 200 bags of trash, which weighed a couple of tons.

Eagle River Watershed Council would like to sincerely thank all of you who were involved in making this event a huge success. To all the Team Leaders who gathered your co-workers, friends or family members — we appreciate your coordination effort. To all the volunteers who came out and got down and dirty, dragging tons of trash out of our waterways — thank you! This event would be nothing without the hard work of individuals like you.

A special thank you to our fearless emeritus board member, Joe Macy, who has assisted with the event for years and is invaluable for making sure it goes off without a hitch.

We are so grateful for all of our sponsors of the event and Thank You BBQ, including our main presenting sponsor, Vail Resorts Epic Promise, and our 2018 Business Partners, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, Eagle County, Alpine Engineering Inc., Blusky Restoration, Eagle River Foundation, Edwards Metropolitan District, town of Avon, town of Gypsum, town of Vail, United Companies, Antlers at Vail, Encore Electric, First Bank, Loff Roofing Services, R.A. Nelson, Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate, Vail Board of Realtors, Vail Valley Anglers, Walmart, Alpine Bank, Alpine Quest Sports, American Rivers, Buckhorn Valley Metropolitan District, Eagle Ranch Association, Land Planning Collaborative, Leonard Rice Engineers Inc., Lotic Hydrological, Minturn Anglers, SGM, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, town of Eagle, Always Mountain Time, Arrowhead Alpine Club, Arrowhead Village, Colorado Department of Transportation, Crazy Mountain Brewing Co., First Chair Designs Inc., KZYR The Zephyr, Loaded Joe's, Moe's Original Bar B Que, Timberline Tours, TV8 and the Vail Daily.

Thank you all very much again. We hope to see you all at the Community Pride Highway Cleanup on April, 27, 2019!

Sincerely,

Kate Isaacson

Projects and events coordinator, Eagle River Watershed Council