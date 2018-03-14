 To Mr. Butch Mazzuca: Keep the insightful commentaries coming (letter) | VailDaily.com

To Mr. Butch Mazzuca: Keep the insightful commentaries coming (letter)

Mr. Mazzuca: Your commentary on gun control was insightful and, as usual, well said ("A complex issue," Butch Mazzuca, Thursday, March 8). Could not have put it better myself. Please keep you timely and very informative commentaries coming. The intellectual reader appreciates them.

Dr. Richard Lee

Clinical assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery, University of Illinois Chicago