To Mr. Butch Mazzuca: Keep the insightful commentaries coming (letter)
March 14, 2018
Mr. Mazzuca: Your commentary on gun control was insightful and, as usual, well said ("A complex issue," Butch Mazzuca, Thursday, March 8). Could not have put it better myself. Please keep you timely and very informative commentaries coming. The intellectual reader appreciates them.
Dr. Richard Lee
Clinical assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery, University of Illinois Chicago
