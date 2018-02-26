To the Eagle-Vail Metro chair: No chairlift to Beaver Creek, no sales tax (letter)
February 26, 2018
Response to "Eagle-Vail Metro chair: We need a broad community dialogue about funding," Thursday, Feb. 22: Eagle-Vail should be very easy to manage. The problem is not that property taxes are too low; they are actually very high for a simple recreation district. The problem is simply wasteful spending.
We've already had a "broad community dialogue," but Chuck Toms only listens to a few people, despite what he states in this letter about "promising to listen." The majority of the community has expressed a strong desire for a chairlift to Beaver Creek (which has been planned since the inception of Eagle-Vail) in numerous recent surveys, but Toms refuses to allow the voters to even consider it.
Nothing enhances property values more than ski-in, ski-out capability. The sales tax they want could support a chairlift, but again, the board has refused to pursue this. Our motto is "No Chairlift, No Sales Tax."
Carl Luppens
Eagle-Vail
