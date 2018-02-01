To understand ‘the better good’ or ‘the greater good’ in Eagle-Vail, follow the money (letter)

When I hear phrases like "the better good" or, more properly, "the greater good" and "community unity," I am reminded that they have been used as justification for nearly every utopian collectivist totalitarian program in history from Plato to Marx.

This begs the questions: Who decides what the greater good is? Why spend so much money to gain control of a lowly Property Owners Association board? To gain a better understanding of what the smiley face party means by such statements and actions, perhaps one need only examine the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association and Eagle-Vail Metro District check runs to see what is really at stake.

I have found that imponderables such as their empty campaign can be better understood by the simple expedient of following the money.

Tom Chastain

Eagle-Vail