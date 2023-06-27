Trommater: Why living life without likes is fantastic

Check your phone right now. How many likes do you have? I hope none or very little. I wouldn’t wish a ton of likes on my worst enemies.

I am the proud owner of exactly zero likes. I was not always likeless or like this; I’m ashamed to admit it, but I used to have a ton of likes. Having zero likes takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and maintenance. Likes can sneak up on even the best of us.

Rule No. 1: Be on zero forms of social media, including LinkedIn.

Sometimes, despite following rule No. 1, I find myself upvoting a comment on reddit or some trash. Then, I comment about someone’s comment, and all of a sudden I have like 20 likes. This is a like-disaster. I totally fell off the like-wagon.

Rule No. 2: If you are able to like or upvote a post, you actually are on social media. For a course of action, see Rule No. 1.

Speaking of likes, I like when people give themselves a like after they post something. You know, to kinda get the like-ball rolling. You automatically get 200 for putting your name on the SAT. I liken this to posters who think they deserve one like for putting any sort of content out there. Admittedly, I feel sad when I see one lonely like. It makes me want to like it, but of course, I am worried about some sort of like-back.

Rule No. 3: It is not worth liking other people’s content since it puts you at risk of getting likes. In addition, it sends out a mixed message that social media is OK rather than bad for you.

Rule No. 4: Interact as little as possible with your phone.

I’ll leave mine at home sometimes and wonder why every pedestrian is staring at an angle right at my crotch when checking their phone. Ideally, no one should ever see your phone. Also, don’t browse the web or check out news apps. Only texts and calls. It’s OK to like a text but be careful because a few likes here and there, and then all of a sudden you are reopening your Instagram account. It can be a slippery like-slope.

You might find it sad that I have no likes, but I honestly couldn’t be happier. I like how you can’t even like this article. Sometimes I dream of a like-free utopia in the not-so-distant future. No more fake fame, fake friends, algorithms making us hate one another, and no more depression from social media.

Depression is a product of social media and likes , according to research. Depression kills, but that is kind of like saying that ashtrays cause lung cancer. On close examination, you will see that social media and likes came before the depression one might be experiencing.

At 45 years of age, I know what I’m talking about since I know what it’s like to live in a like-free world. I spent the first 23 years of my life in the 20th century and likes didn’t even exist. There were mental health issues, but not like today. You had to organically get depressed without the help of social media. Currently, my life years are split between a like-heavy world and the beautiful, like-free world of the past.

Zero likes are one of the keys to happiness and really getting the most out of life. I bought a mountain bike a few weeks ago and have been biking the entire Eagle Valley Trail all the way to Glenwood Springs. The beauty is striking, and I could get a ton of likes on any platform.

No thanks though. I’ll keep my zero likes and enjoy the ride in the here and now without technology and social media pressures. Easy game and a lot happier life.

Brian Trommater lives in Gypsum.