Trump Administration’s efforts to roll back Clean Power Plan threaten our future (letter)

As college students, my peers and I spend a lot of time thinking about our futures. We work long hours in and outside the classroom because we have a desire to contribute something to the world. Unfortunately, thanks to the Trump Administration's efforts to roll back the Clean Power Plan, the futures that we spend countless hours working toward are under attack.

The administration claims that this rollback would make coal-fired power plants more efficient, but the fact of the matter is this: Even more damaging greenhouse gasses will be released into our atmosphere due to this action. To question the clear, scientifically backed evidence that greenhouse gas emissions are causing climate change is to be woefully and willfully ignorant of our environmental reality.

As a volunteer with the student-led group Defend Our Future, I engage with my peers regularly about the need for climate action. We're ready to make our voices heard with our votes this Nov. 6. It's time to elect leaders who will fight for our future by protecting climate measures like the Clean Power Plan.

Megan Thompson

Denver