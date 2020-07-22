Trust Our Land: Celebrating land with a picnic

There's no better way to enjoy an afternoon in nature during a pandemic than with a picnic.

Special to the Daily

Getting outside and enjoying the open spaces in and around our communities is as essential as it is enjoyable. Whether you’re fishing at the Minturn Boneyard, mountain biking at the West Avon Preserve, or simply enjoying time in nature at the Abrams Creek Open Space, conserved land is the canvas for your outside experiences.

Picnics are a classic outdoor experience for a reason. They have withstood the test of time, perhaps because they provide the ideal setting for relaxation in nature. They also provide the opportunity for responsible, socially distanced gatherings of friends and family.

That’s why the Eagle Valley Land Trust and Alpine Bank are proud to announce the first ever Farm to Fork Picnic! While the pandemic has altered the nature of EVLT’s most important annual fundraiser, Farm to Fork, we are delighted to report that the show lives on. The format is different, and the mingling is apart, but the food is scrumptious and the drinks are as clever as you can make them. Also, the community spirit will be palpable.

The Farm to Fork Picnic takes place wherever you choose — your favorite open space, deep in the backcountry, or in your yard or living room. Gather your family, friends, neighbors, clients, and anyone else that shares your enthusiasm for local conservation and open space. Take a moment to savor the simple pleasures of the classic picnic — no assembly required; everything you need is provided.

You haven’t seen picnic baskets like these before. They have been thoughtfully customized, piece by piece, by your friends at EVLT. Each basket comes with exquisite, locally-sourced food from chef Eric Berg; a printed program filled with exciting announcements; an assortment of picnic-ready, intelligently engineered utensils, supplies, decor, and — of course _ your choice of generously donated wine or beer. While you’re at it, be sure to purchase a basket for a frontline worker, teacher, family member, or someone that has helped you in a special way over the past few months.

The best part? Proceeds from the 2020 Farm to Fork Picnic support EVLT’s efforts to protect the lands that our community depends on like Ridgway Ranch and Sweetwater Lake.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and unique outdoor experience for our community while also supporting local conservation efforts, which have been impacted by economic uncertainty. Since we cannot be together at our typical Farm To Fork dinner this August, EVLT volunteers have lovingly curated these gourmet picnic baskets for friends and conservation advocates to enjoy in their favorite setting,” said Christina Lautenberg, EVLT’s incoming board president. “We’re hopeful that through this creative adaptation of our classic event, we can accomplish both goals. I also encourage people to consider purchasing a basket for a frontline worker of your choosing to give as a thank you gift.”

How it works

Order your picnic baskets at http://www.evlt.org/picnic before Aug. 20 (supplies limited)

before Aug. 20 (supplies limited) Pick up your baskets at the drive-through station in Edwards on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2020.

Go enjoy a picnic with your group!

The Farm to Fork Picnic is made possible by the continued support of our sponsors including Alpine Bank, American Gypsum, Balance Point Construction, Bonfire Brewing, Vail Resorts EpicPromise, Firstbank, and the Vail Daily. This year, we’ll also be announcing the first recipient of the Dr. Steinberg Conservation Leadership Award to an individual that has had an outsized impact on local conservation in our community.

Eagle County’s lands, rivers, and open spaces are the foundation of our community, economy, and way of life. Protected lands support us through thick and thin. EVLT’s conservation efforts are funded entirely by supporters like you and we hope that you will join us for the first ever Farm to Fork picnic to help move local conservation forward.

Bergen Tjossem is the deputy director of the Eagle Valley Land Trust. He can be reached at bergen@evlt.org. For more information about how EVLT is protecting land in our community, visit http://www.evlt.org.