Trust Our Land: The community conservation cocktail showdown

Courtesy photo

Summer is pretty special in Eagle County. Our community is alive with events, people are out and about enjoying their public lands, and land conservation work is in full swing.

As you know, conserving the landscapes, wildlife habitats, and open spaces that our community depends on isn’t just about conservation easement transactions and real estate. Community conservation is how EVLT works to connect our community to our land to increase our conservation impact. It’s how we connect with and listen to local needs.

By better understanding the values and needs of our community and how those needs change, our vision and plan for land conservation that benefits everyone, two legs or four, pre-school or retired, first-generation or fifth, can evolve.

So how does “community conservation” work? It’s a process of listening, learning, implementing, evaluating and iterating. The first step is engaging members of our community on protected land to show why we do what we do, to learn about why it is important to different people, and to understand the barriers to access that exist. It’s with this feedback that EVLT and partners can leverage conservation to address community needs.

For instance, one of EVLT’s community conservation programs, Future Conservationists, is cultivating a strong stewardship ethic among our valley’s youth. Another, the Community Land Connection series, is designed to engage folks of all ages on protected land in both service and learning events.

One such opportunity is coming up this Friday — a volunteer barbed wire removal at the Brush Creek Valley Ranch & Open Space where we will be removing sections of harmful, old barbed wire that is preventing the movement of wildlife. (If you would like to join, email Adde@evlt.org to RSVP, lunch included!). It’s all about the conversations and connections.

There’s one community conservation event that we’re particularly excited about, and you’ve heard of it before: Garden to Glass. Back by popular demand for the fifth time, Garden to Glass is the venerated cocktail competition that protects wildlife habitat and open spaces in Eagle County via fundraising, friendraising and an explosion of conservation conversation and camaraderie.

The event, made possible by Alpine Bank and American Gypsum, challenges top local bartenders and cocktail artisans to craft a sensational seasonal beverage centered around a secret ingredient. Attendees cast their votes to decide who takes home the cash prize and trophy.

This year, the competition is fiercer than ever. Garden to Glass veterans Root & Flower with teammate Two Arrows, The Rose, and 10th Mountain Whiskey take on new challengers: The Assembly, The Fitz, Craftsman, and Bad Kitty Lounge.

When asked why they wanted to compete at G2G again, Sam at Root & Flower replied, “We can’t wait to go head to head against the best bars in the valley. And because it’s for a great cause in a beautiful setting, we feel lucky to be there!”

The Assembly felt confident too. When asked about their strategy, as they await the secret ingredient announcement, they noted, “we’re busy getting creative with seasonal produce and unique techniques that will transform a good cocktail into something really great! We’ve been waiting all year for these fresh and intense ingredients to come back, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!”

Garden to Glass is a community conservation event where ideas are generated, where connections are made, and where open space advocates can dream big, all while enjoying the best drinks our valley has to offer in a beautiful setting out on the land. We hope you’ll join us to move local conservation forward. Get your tickets at https://givergy.us/f2f22 and use promo code “VAILDAILY10” for a special discount.

Brittany Bobola is the Eagle Valley Land Trust’s Operations Manager. To learn more about Garden to Glass and EVLT’s conservation work, reach Brittany at Brittany@evlt.org . EVLT is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Edwards.