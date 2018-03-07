Unhappy with Roundup River Ranch Super Hero event cover photo in Vail Daily (letter)
March 7, 2018
We find the photo on the front page of the Sunday, March 4, Vail Daily to be a poor representation of the Super Hero Ski Day held on Saturday to raise funds for Roundup River Ranch, a SeriousFun Camp. Several hundred people participated in this all-day event, with parents and children alike attired in a multitude of super hero costumes. To focus on one skier with the background of a building is ludicrous when a more suitable photo could certainly be found.
The mission of this camp is to make it possible for 1,500 children per season with serious illnesses to attend at absolutely no cost to the family and deserved a far more interesting and appealing photo, as well as a written article within the paper. This was disappointing coverage of an outstanding family fun day on Vail Mountain and a disservice to all of the planning and effort that went into a very successful event.
Greer and Jack Gardner
Avon
