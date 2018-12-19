Vail, Beaver Creek Junior Ski Patrol (letter)

Last winter, Vail launched the inaugural Junior Ski Patrol Program. For four weeks, 18 youth from grades 8-10 participated in an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at what patrol does and how to be safe on the mountain. They even walked away with CPR certification.

Because of the success of last year, we have expanded the program to be the Vail and Beaver Creek Junior Ski Patrol Program, presented by Helly Hansen, and are now offering five weeks of programming that includes learning about mountain safety; the duties and responsibilities of ski patrol; CPR and first aid; patrol tour of outposts; end-of-day sweeps; avalanche awareness; gates and closures awareness; toboggan training; and non-medical training.

This program is free — all you need is your Epic Pass. You must be a Level 7 skier (sorry, no snowboarders). The application process requires a short video essay to show us your skiing ability and tell us a bit why you'd like to be in the program. Email the video and any questions to sgunter@vailresorts.com by Jan. 1. Program dates are Jan. 27; Feb. 3, 10, 24 and March 3.

Personally, my daughter and son both participated in the program last year, and I found great joy and pride in showing her what we do to keep our guests safe on the mountain and what role she can play in that.

We are so excited to share our ski patrol world with you and cannot wait to have you on the team!

Brice May

Vail Mountain Ski Patrol Director