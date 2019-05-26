Vail Chamber & Business Association: Book your tables for Restaurant Week

For the first time, Vail and Beaver Creek will host a Spring Restaurant Week, starting Sunday and running through June 2. The Vail Chamber and Business Association would like to ask our community to support this event and invite your friends and family to join you at over 30 top restaurants in the valley.

This year’s event will function just like years past, with the exception of the $20.19 specials price. We are expecting plenty of visitors from the Front Range and around the state, including Steamboat Springs, Aspen, Summit County and, of course, Eagle County.

The restaurants have crafted specials related to the $20.19 price point over the eight-day span of the event. These specials are creative and delicious. This year we have a couple of new restaurants joining Restaurant Week, including The George, Annapurna, Avalanche Pub and Two Arrows.

Don’t miss out on some of the $20.19 spring specials. There are breakfast specials at Big Bear Bistro and Two Arrows Coffee. Some restaurants are offering $20.19 entrees, including Up the Creek, 8100 Mountainside Bar a& Grill and Golden Eagle Inn.

There are burger specials at Buffalo’s and at the Val and Beaver Creek Chophouse. Catch up with friends over happy hour at Root and Flower, 10th Mountain Whiskey, Mountain Standard, and Leonora.

There are beer and wine specials at Gessner and the Dusty Boot. Dinner Specials at Revolution, Garfinkel’s, La Tour, Terra Bistro and Tavern on the Square. You can also go bowling and taste delicious dinner entrees at Bol and enjoy a bento box at Matsuhisa.

Seafood specials include Splendido at the Chateau and the Vail and Beaver Creek Chophouse locations along with oyster specials at Montauk, Hooked and Sweet Basil. If you are interested in Italian food, take a look at La Bottega and Mirabelle. You can also feed your family with a full meal at Moe’s BBQ.

Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is an opportunity for participating businesses to give back to our guests and locals by offering some great specials. This is a wonderful time of year to come into Vail or Beaver Creek and enjoy a special meal with family and friends. We encourage all locals and visitors to take advantage of this quieter time of year and visit us.

We also have some great lodging deals at Hotel Talisa and the Vail Marriott if you want to make it a staycation. In the meantime, feel free to check out http://www.VailBeaverCreekRestaurantWeek.com and see which restaurants in Vail and Beaver Creek that are participating. Please don’t hesitate to reach out at any time with any questions, comments or concerns you may have. We value your feedback at info@vailchamber.org.

Denise Cheng is the Projects Manager at the Vail Chamber and Business Association. She is also the administrator for the VCBA Board of Directors.