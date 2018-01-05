Vail Daily letter: Despite critics, there is no financial crisis in Eagle-Vail

There is no financial crisis in Eagle-Vail

There have been numerous letters to the editor recently regarding Eagle-Vail, and I want to set the record straight on a number of points.

First things first, Eagle-Vail lost is hyphen years ago.

A handful of community malcontents claim maleficence from past boards and staff. They point to "bloated salaries" when in fact all salaries are presented by the volunteer human resources committee and are then voted on by both boards. Hard to "bloat" a salary when so many people are involved. Additionally, district manager Jeff Layman is an at-will employee of Eagle-Vail and therefore does not need a contract. This was decided by both boards. There is no conspiracy here despite efforts of a select few to invent one.

Celebrating the reduction of POA dues ignores the past three Eagle-Vail community surveys which clearly state that people would pay more to live in Eagle-Vail. Yet the current POA is proposing a budget deficit of over $60,000 in 2018 while reducing dues. Pay attention — old campaign promises to reduce fees come at a cost to the efforts of the POA at covenant enforcement (reduced to two days per week from the previous five days per week), and result in deficit spending. This is fiscally irresponsible by the current POA board.

There has been continued drama regarding the tennis courts. Fact: the tennis courts were never neglected. Necessary "patch work" was always done to maintain the facilities. The board members were actually listening to the community. Point in fact, the 2012 and 2014 community survey clearly stated that tennis was the least favorable amenity. The board was working on a comprehensive master plan for recreational assets, not neglecting the tennis facility.

I also find it ironic that the disgruntled neighbors are the same people involved in the Eagle-Vail United effort (based on their actions, better titled Eagle-Vail Divided). Many of these malcontents have a long history of POA disputes related to covenant enforcement and design/review guidelines. The recent change in community management led by this group is equally concerning. Bold was hired to be a POA management company, not a community manager. The saving sounds great but we will not know the exact cost savings until the end of the contract, and they are contracted to provide only a fraction of the previous services. And all at the expense of running a budget deficit in 2018.

There is no financial crisis in Eagle-Vail. Don't buy into the scare tactics. Eagle-Vail is not in a tenuous financial situation. Recent decisions by the POA board to reimburse mileage expenses and submit a deficit budget reinforce this. There was no "illegal joint governance agreement"; the POA and Metro District were operating in a cooperative form of joint governance as recommended by the Urban Land Institute.

Simply put, ignore the malcontents led by individuals with long histories of POA conflict. A vote for Lance Richards, Dan Ramker and Joanna Hopkins is a vote for better government.

Mary Blair

Eagle-Vail