Vail Daily letter: Thanks to FirstBank for all it has done over the past 50 years

Every five years, and now on their 50th anniversary, FirstBank stops for a moment and thanks us. It would seem the reverse might be more appropriate.

FirstBank has helped us construct our homes and/or financed our mortgages. They have provided for the needs of our businesses. They have helped with the education of our children locally and then assisted with their college and graduate school educations. They have helped with the purchase of those things we need to live in our valley. And nearly every issue of the Vail Daily contains some reference to FirstBank's support for an event or charitable cause, and those do not include the hundreds of contributions we do not hear about.

Yes, the reverse is more appropriate. We should be thanking FirstBank for all they have done for us over these past 50 years.

Don Jackson

Eagle-Vail