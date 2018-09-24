Vail Daily owes readers an apology for cartoon that uses #MeToo to demean victims (letter)

I was deeply offended by the "cartoon" printed by the Vail Daily on Friday, Sept. 21, that depicted Clarence Thomas, Robert Bork and Brett Kavanaugh with the #MeToo hashtag.

The #MeToo hashtag was invented by a woman who works with girls who have been sexually harassed or abused, and it is used by those who have suffered similar trauma to name that they have been harmed and to help them heal.

To take this hashtag that was created for those who have been hurt in this way, and use it for the very men (in the case of Kavanaugh and Thomas) who have been accused of this hurtful behavior, is very offensive. It is, however, perfectly typical of the abuser mentality to claim they are the victim and deny the experience of the victimized.

The #MeToo hashtag has become meaningful to many who have been hurt and harmed by sexual abuse and assault, and to deliberately misappropriate it in this way is simply wrong. I believe the Vail Daily owes its readers an apology for printing such a "cartoon" that demeans real victims under the guise of humor.

Rev. Dr. Susan Thistlethwaite

Edwards