Vail Health CEO: Thank you, Four Seasons, for first responders’ Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude, and Vail Health was very thankful for our neighbors at Four Seasons, who graciously hosted a beautiful holiday meal for Vail's first responders. Employees who worked at the hospital that day appreciated the warm food and great company.

I heard stories of the elaborate buffet, including a pig roast and incredible desserts. It's not easy for emergency responders and health-care staff to be away from their families during the holidays, and we are thankful for the kindness the Four Seasons extended to Vail Health. Thank you!

Doris Kirchner

President and CEO, Vail Health