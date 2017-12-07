Vail Health CEO: Thank you, Four Seasons, for first responders’ Thanksgiving meal
December 7, 2017
Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude, and Vail Health was very thankful for our neighbors at Four Seasons, who graciously hosted a beautiful holiday meal for Vail's first responders. Employees who worked at the hospital that day appreciated the warm food and great company.
I heard stories of the elaborate buffet, including a pig roast and incredible desserts. It's not easy for emergency responders and health-care staff to be away from their families during the holidays, and we are thankful for the kindness the Four Seasons extended to Vail Health. Thank you!
Doris Kirchner
President and CEO, Vail Health
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Wissot: All hail King Donald, our very own Orwellian nightmare (column)
- Letter: Who really benefits from GOP tax plan? Hint: It’s not low- and middle-income Americans
- Editorial: You won’t find your ‘fake news’ in the pages of the Vail Daily
- Vail Daily letter: Partying too much? Stop apologizing and start living
- Carnes: Plenty of ‘wars’ for this Christmas (column)
Trending Sitewide
- The classroom King: Mike King taught life lessons in all kinds of classrooms
- Beaver Creek Resort to open Cinch lift, with top-to-bottom terrain, on Wednesday
- Number of residents leaving Colorado hits record high; number of people moving in drops for first time in a decade
- In CNN interview, Lindsey Vonn talks about representing US, and not Donald Trump, at Olympics
- Battle Mountain Huskies XC finishes the season at No. 3 — in the USA