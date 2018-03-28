Vail Health CEO: Thanks for supporting Pink Vail (letter)

Thanks for supporting Pink Vail

One of our cancer patients recently said she had "a total healing experience, not just cancer treatment." This whole-person approach is why we host Pink Vail.

Thanks to the unwavering support of our community, every current and future patient treated at the Shaw Cancer Center has access to complimentary exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, outdoor adventures, a nurse navigator, massages, integrative treatments and much more. These services are shown to improve outcomes and dramatically impact patients' quality of life but are not typically covered by insurance.

A 2017 study reported Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties were among the top five with the lowest rate of death from breast and lung cancers in the United States. In addition, national data shows that Shaw Cancer Center has a 5 percent to 10 percent higher survival rate than other cancer center in the United States. We believe this is due to our multidisciplinary team approach, state-of-the-art treatment facility and the Spirit of Survival — a program made possible by Pink Vail.

Many thanks to everyone involved in making Pink Vail 2018 such a big success. Nearly 2,500 participants raised funds with the support of more than 4,000 donors representing all 50 states and nearly a dozen countries. An astounding 4,695 donations were made, with 100 percent of these dollars being used to help support our friends and neighbors during their cancer journeys.

Thanks also to the 325 volunteers who donated their time and talents to helping us raise $920,000 to fund the Spirit of Survival program. Finally, special thanks to our committed partners at Helly Hansen, Vail Mountain, town of Vail, Vail Valley Surgery Center, The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute, Vail-Summit Orthopaedics, Smartwool, Larkburger, Diversified Breast Imaging, Bogs, Denver Health Foundation, U.S. Bank, Zeal Optics, Encore Electric, Four Seasons, Wear, Travers & Perkins and countless others.

Pink Vail takes place on one special spring day each year, but the dollars raised benefit cancer patients at Shaw all year round. From all of us at Vail Health and Shaw Cancer Center, thank you.

Sincerely,

Doris Kirchner

President and CEO, Vail Health