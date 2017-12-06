Vail Health CEO: Thanks for supporting Shaw Cancer Center at Eat, Drink & Be Manly
December 6, 2017
Heartfelt thanks to the Eagle River Fire Protection District for organizing Eat, Drink & Be Manly. For the past five years, the men and women of the Eagle River Fire Protection District have hosted this fun event to raise awareness for prostate cancer and funds for Shaw Cancer Center, a service of Vail Health.
Thanks to Vail Brewing Co. for hosting the event for the third year in a row. Nearly 150 people attended — men showed off their mustaches for a chance to win great prizes, and everyone enjoyed drink specials, live music by The Runaway Grooms and great raffle prizes. Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Taco, which donated 10 percent of its sales from the evening to Shaw.
Proceeds from the raffle totaled $1,105 and will also directly benefit patients receiving treatment at our cancer center. Fun events like this remind us what a special community we live in. Vail Health is grateful to partners such as the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Brewing Co. and Rocky Mountain Taco, who share our goal of improving the health and quality of life of Eagle County residents. Thank you again!
Doris Kirchner
President and CEO, Vail Health
