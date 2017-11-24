Vail Mountain safety coordinator: Vail promotes #RideAnotherDay campaign (letter)

To the editor: On behalf of Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort, I want to thank Mr. Paul Rondeau for his recent letter to the editor and his continued support of safety at Vail Mountain. As he mentioned in his letter published on Saturday, Nov. 11 ("Vail Mountain No. 1, revisited"), Vail Mountain received the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) award for Best Safety Program for a large resort, and we can't thank our team enough for their continued commitment to skier safety.

With an achievement such as the NSAA award comes a new benchmark for our resort; not only for safety but in all aspects of our operation. As we strive to be the best ski area in the world, we must continue to develop innovative, out-front practices and guest-service initiatives to continue to be a leader in the destination resort industry. Innovation and change must come from all of the stakeholders of our resort, including our line-level staff, the community, our industry partners and, most importantly, from our guests.

Our commitment to skier safety has never been stronger, and we will continue to try every new tool, training or procedure to drive our commitment to skier safety forward.

Thank you for your recommendation to involve the #RideAnotherDay campaign in our safety messaging for our staff. I am very proud to let you know that the video produced by the incredible Johnson family was first shown earlier this year at our Elevate Safe Summit in May, and it was immediately decided that we would use this material in our safety messaging.

Since the program's launch, Vail Resorts has been diligent in showing the video to all of our staff across all of our resorts, and we have invited the Johnsons to personally speak at as many engagements as they can make. The campaign provides a powerful message to all of our staff, and the message is loud and clear: We are committed to preventing tragedies such as they underwent from ever happening again, and we cannot thank them enough for their bravery and resilience.

We are further committed to our ongoing education to every guest on the skier responsibility code to ensure that every skier and snowboarder will have the chance to #RideAnotherDay. We will continue to maintain a large presence of Mountain Safety personnel and empower all of our skiing staff to raise safety concerns on and off the mountain.

Skier safety is everyone's responsibility, and we are in it together. To maintain the accolades we were just awarded and are passionately committed to, we must continue to leverage our partners, our experience and feedback from guests and employees to further the culture of safety on Vail Mountain.

Please join us and Mr. Rondeau in spreading the message of skier safety by taking a moment to view the Johnson family's story at http://www.nsaa.org/safety-programs/collisions.

Thank you,

Douglas Schofield

Vail Mountain health and safety coordinator