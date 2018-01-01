Vail Police: Thank you for supporting Shop with a Cop

On Dec. 11, the Vail Police Department, along with numerous other agencies and individuals, hosted the 16th annual Shop with a Cop event. The program helps build positive interactions with first responders while providing families gifts for the holidays.

The staff at Avon Elementary and Red Sandstone Elementary chose the 51 children who participated this year. These children were teamed up with a first responder for the evening. With money generously donated, the children were able to purchase presents for family members.

For roughly one hour, Walmart was taken over by first responders and the children, where Legos and Crock Pots went flying off the shelves. They were then invited to a massive ballroom at the Four Seasons for dinner and gift-wrapping.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office hosted a Shop with a Cop event the same evening and assisted another 50 children from downvalley. The Eagle County community makes this event possible, and without their generous donations, Shop with a Cop could not exist.

The Vail Police Department would like to thank all those involved. There were cash contributions made by Walmart, Holy Cross Energy, Colorado Family Support, Sweet Basil, Eagle County FOP Lodge 59, Vail Fire Fighters Association, fines collected from Vail Municipal Court and numerous individuals from the community.

Volunteers included personnel from Vail Police, Avon Police, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Town of Vail Bus Department, Town of Vail Fire Department, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Walmart, Four Seasons, VIPS, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, town of Vail employees, town of Avon employees, Eagle County Schools, Explorers program and the Battle Mountain High School dance and soccer teams.

Officer Brian Flynn

Chief Dwight Henninger

Vail Police Department