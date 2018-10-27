Vail Resorts/Triumph Development property sale a ‘shell game’? (letter)
October 27, 2018
Concerning the Vail Resorts/Triumph Development deal for the controversial East Vail property: In Las Vegas, this would be called a "shell game."
Joe McHugh
Vail
