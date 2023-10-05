Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Breast cancer prevention starts with healthy habits

Brenda Himelfarb



In 1985, October became Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It was an organized movement to not only bring awareness to the disease but to bring attention to its dangers — dangers that might occur if you don’t listen to your body. Or if you keep putting off getting a mammogram because you just have too much going on. That’s a no-no!

Luckily, we live in an area where most people are relatively healthy and active — hiking, skiing, rafting, golfing, fishing, etc. — until they have an injury or simply run out of steam. And there are many who have aches and pains and just live with it. It’s Colorado living. We’re tough. But, when it comes to something not right with a breast — you can’t just live with it, you must pay attention!

In essence, breast cancer prevention begins with healthy habits — such as limiting alcohol and staying physically active. In our beautiful mountains, staying active is a given. It’s the “limiting alcohol” rule that many young women have a hard time obeying. It could be a picnic on the mountain, apres ski in town, or a glass of wine with dinner. All of it must be done in moderation to stay healthy — and not only for breast cancer prevention.

Maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active is also important. Research shows that most healthy adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly, plus strength training twice a week.

And we all know that eating a healthy diet might decrease the risk of not only breast cancer but also heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. In fact, sticking to a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil and mixed nuts might reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Although there’s been a drop in mortality — a positive sign suggesting that mammogram screening and improved treatments for the disease are helping women survive breast cancer — breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women and the second deadliest. You’ve heard it before: a woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing the disease. That statistic has not changed for over 25 years. For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833.

This month, every talk show will be discussing the disease. It’s a given. Many hosts, including Hoda Kotb, and Robin Roberts will be talking about their own experiences with breast cancer and will probably mention Olivia Newton-John, who died after fighting the disease for years.

You’ve heard the ad: “If you see something, say something.” As well: If you feel something do something.

Listen to your body. It’s never wrong.

Brenda Himelfarb is the chair and co-founder of the Vail Breast Cancer Group, which operates under the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. The Vail Breast Cancer Group’s mission is to help ease the financial and emotional burdens endured by women in Eagle County who are battling breast cancer. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at VVCF.org .