Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Can’t afford a donation? Why not volunteer

I was practically born into the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. When I was a baby, my mom would bring me to the board meetings and I liked to distract the other board members.

I stopped attending board meetings after my younger brother was born. My first memories with the VVCF are helping with the Bec Tri. Normally we would help direct cyclists, since the route came through our neighborhood.

When I was 10, I decided I wanted to help with another event, namely the Oktoberfest Shuffle. I was assigned to handing out hats, and then asked to help with the timing at the finish line. I really enjoyed the good feeling that I got doing something fun and knowing that I was helping someone in need.

The year after that, I volunteered for as many races as I could. Since then I have helped with the four VVCF summer events every year and some of their other fundraisers.

When we would volunteer for the Bec Tri, it just seemed like a fun way to spend the morning. As I volunteered at more of at the races, I started to learn what my efforts were benefitting.

I learned that the Vail Valley Charitable Fund helps families who are struggling financially due to medical issues. It was then that I realized how rewarding it was to help a member of my community.

I must have done something right because after several events I became the go-to person for same-day registration and packet handouts. When Michelle Maloney stepped down as the director, Rohn Robbins, the president of the VVCF, threw my name out as her replacement, even though I was only 12 at the time.

Volunteers are an important part of every race. I have done everything from handing out t-shirts to restocking the snack tent to directing racers. Without volunteers, these events would fall apart.

If you want to help someone in need, but don’t want to participate as an athlete, or you cannot afford a donation, you can volunteer for any event. Giving your time still helps the VVCF aid a family or an individual in need.

Conrad Osborn is a 14-year-old VVCF volunteer extraordinaire who will be attending Battle Mountain High School in the fall and is the son of VVCF board member Diane Voytko. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at http://vvcf.org/