Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Flowers can’t grow in constant darkness

My name is Brianna Barry and I am a longtime local who has lived in the valley for 24 years. What an incredible place to call home.





I am grateful for my friends and family, the beauty of the mountains that surround us, the yoga community I’m immersed in and the plethora of activities our valley so abundantly provides.

In June of 2021, I was in a horrific car accident on I-70 where I was ejected through the sunroof, landing me 60 feet from my car. I broke both of my legs, my ribs, my neck, my eye socket, and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Aside from those injuries, my situation was unique due to the fact that I also have considerably severe Multiple Sclerosis.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund showed true empathy in understanding the severity of my case — not only due to the extent of my injuries and how my recovery has been elongated, but also because of my MS. Thanks to their compassion, I was approved for a generous grant that supported me with living expenses and medical bills.

Living in the Vail Valley can be extremely expensive, especially if one doesn’t have a steady and reliable source of income due to a traumatic situation. Being an active student, studying nutrition at Nutrition Therapy Institute before my accident, I was fearful that my shortcomings would result in me having to put my goals on the backburner.

Thanks to the VVCF, I am able to continue with my studies and focus on healing my body. School has not only been a great way of rehabbing my brain injury and my mind from the effects of MS, it’s a way of keeping me driven and moving forward.

In addition to the VVCF, I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to the Vail Valley community for supporting me by attending my fundraiser put on by Vin48 in Avon. The support from everyone has played a huge role in my recovery from my devastating car accident this past summer.

Keeping my goals in mind has been the most prominent theme of my recovery. I feel like a lot of people who know me seem to ask how I can keep upbeat despite the rough hand I’ve been dealt with my health. My response is there are two lessons to take from every situation. I can either look at the positive or the negative, and personally, I choose to embrace positivity.

Yes, there are times when I feel like I don’t want to do it anymore. Sometimes I find myself consumed with the negative. Yet there is always something to learn from being at rock bottom — and that is that flowers can’t grow in constant darkness. My goal is to be happy — and share that happiness with others.

I am a firm believer that happiness begins with gratitude. I am grateful to still be alive, and that I have the ability to express my utmost sincere thanks to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and my community for all of their love and support. It has been the most humbling experience going through these trials and tribulations. I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to reciprocate in the only way I know how, and as the healer that I am.

Brianna Barry is a Vail Valley Charitable Fund grant recipient. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at VVCF.org.