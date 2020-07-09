Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Hope in the midst of fear

Never in my life I had asked for any kind of financial support and I had always been proud of it. I moved to this country alone when I was 22 years old and never looked back. I have always been independent and able to find a solution to all my problems. I would work overtime, get a second or even a third job if necessary. This time was different, and it all started with the pandemic.

Just like many locals around the valley, I lost my job. Just one month later the worst had happened — I had a horrific bike accident which resulted in multiple face and body lacerations, broken teeth and a dislocated jaw. The following months were very difficult not just for the recovery itself but the uncertainty of the outcome of my injuries and not knowing if I had been exposed to COVID-19 during one of my many trips to the emergency room, dermatologist, dentist or plastic surgeon’s office and, of course, the financial burden of each visit.

During the stay-home orders, I caught myself looking at the mirror for hours staring at my wounds and wondering if I could stand my new reality. Not having a family around when times were tough was heartbreaking. I was feeling sorry for myself. FaceTime was helpful but it was not the same as the human touch. I was also not able to go outside since my medication made me very sensitive to sun exposure and it was messing with my head and thoughts.

I decided to fill out an application for assistance after a coworker had mentioned the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. They provide assistance to individuals who live or work in the Vail Valley due to a medical crisis.

It is very comforting to know that the valley has such a great charitable organization to help the community during tough and unpredictable times. Also a few good friends stepped up and showed me the value of true friendship and love. Even a couple neighbors surprised me with their kindness and baking skills. I am forever grateful for their efforts! It is amazing how little gestures can make a difference.

People like these friends and neighbors and organizations like the Vail Valley Charitable Fund makes us rethink about all the negativity that is going around the world lately and makes me truly believe there is still hope when things are not going well. One of the many lessons that I learned from this experience is to not be afraid or embarrassed to ask for help since we don’t have to be alone during tough times. There are good people and organizations that are willing to help. I still have a long journey ahead of me but with the support of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund I was able to lift my spirits, pay some of my bills and focus on my recovery.

Andrea Tahira is a Vail Valley Charitable Fund grant recipient. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at http://vvcf.org/.