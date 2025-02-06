Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Making a difference together

Kimberly Alarcón Rojas

Courtesy photo

When I moved to the United States in October 2023, I was excited about the opportunities ahead while adjusting to life in a new country. Settling in the Vail Valley, I quickly realized how unique this community is — a place where generosity and compassion are part of everyday life. From the beginning, I felt welcomed by neighbors who support one another in meaningful ways.

In July 2024, I joined the Vail Valley Charitable Fund as the bilingual program coordinator, made possible through the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant through the State of Colorado. It’s been just seven months, but this role has become a significant part of my journey in these mountains. It has given me the opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life — each with their unique challenges, stories, and dreams. I’ve witnessed firsthand the resilience of individuals and families who strive to thrive despite facing medical crises, financial hardships, or systemic barriers.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is creating strong connections with the Spanish-speaking community. Many individuals face challenges accessing resources, especially when language barriers make navigating systems more difficult. My role focuses on helping them understand and access the support available at the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, fostering connections and inclusion. Seeing how these efforts bring positive change to their lives is incredibly fulfilling.

Moving forward, I will continue to cultivate the deep relationships already created with our sister nonprofits who also provide critical services to our Spanish-speaking locals.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund’s work is possible only because of the strength and generosity of this community. Since its founding in 1996, Vail Valley Charitable Fund has assisted over 2,200 families, distributing more than $9.7 million in aid. Our programs address essential needs like funding for medical crisis, dental care for children and adults, physical therapy, and soon, a mammogram program for uninsured women. These services offer not just tangible assistance but also reassurance during challenging times.

If you haven’t heard of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund yet, I encourage you to reach out to one of our team members or visit our website and learn more about our programs. If you’d like to support our mission, there are many ways to get involved — whether by donating, volunteering, sponsoring or spreading the word about our work. Every contribution makes a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors. Together, we can continue building a community that prioritizes care and mutual support — ensuring no one faces hardship alone.

Kimberly Alarcón Rojas is the bilingual program coordinator for the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at VVCF.org .