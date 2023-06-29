Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The beautiful, blonde, bouncy ponytail that lives on in our hearts

Carly Baker



I started doing sprint triathlons with some local friends who were also young moms in about 2005. I already knew Laura Genelin, but not very well.

I started seeing her at the pool and around town with other friends of ours for training. We were going down to the Front Range to join in on Danskin and other Colorado triathlons. My very first tri was in Monument and I can recall seeing Laura’s beautiful, blonde, bouncy ponytail as we did the run portion.

That was the first of many times I would see Laura in training or other competitions. She always had a positive attitude, a smile, and a love for exercise, general physical movement, and connecting with people.

Several years later, I remember hearing that Laura was training at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, and after getting out of the pool, she had broken her leg. This was the same location we had done summers’ worth of swimming and training for the tris we would go to Denver to compete in. I started hearing concerns that this surprise of a broken femur just from bearing weight to get out of the pool was one of many indications of Stage 4 colon cancer for Laura. The friends that had formed a close bond in our training and competing in triathlons together came along to support Laura in her treatments and we all prayed for the best outcome for her.

That outcome ended up being that she was not going to live to do another triathlon with us. It was a time of great sadness and grief — especially for Laura’s husband, Paul, and their three kids. Laura’s memorial service was a beautiful ceremony at the Beaver Creek Chapel, where she and Paul had also been married many years before that.

The following year, Robye Nothnagel approached me about starting a tri in the Vail Valley in honor of Laura. I loved the idea, although I had no clue how much work it would be to bring it into existence. I was on the committee for a few years and have participated in most of the tris, most of which have always been at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink — so very fitting as it is the exact location of the revelation of the colon cancer that would take Laura, all too soon.

The LG Tri has taken place for 15 years now and every year it is a wonderful atmosphere of community and fundraising for the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. One of my favorite things is feeling Laura’s energy and seeing her family there. Morgan, one of Laura’s daughters, is on the LG Tri committee which meets most of the year in order to put on an amazing event. Robye is still directing the race and she and her team do an incredible job.

With news of the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink staying closed for the foreseeable future, this team has relocated the LG Tri to Siena at Brightwater in Gypsum and I couldn’t be more excited to see where this leads. I am grateful that the LG Tri continues on, honoring Laura and bringing the community together to remember a wonderful lady with a beautiful, blonde, bouncy ponytail and an infectious smile. Please consider coming out to participate, volunteer or spectate during the 15th annual LG Tri on Saturday, July 8.

Let’s remember and honor Laura — together.

Carly Baker is an original LG Tri committee member.