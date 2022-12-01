Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The more you give, the more you get

Kate Allan



As the end of the year approaches, we are naturally compelled to assess the last 12 months and decide what our plans and goals are for the upcoming year. This year, in particular, we cannot help but be grateful that we live in peace and in a safe place with food and shelter.

Each year, my feelings on how the world turns are strengthened by the flow of life through the community. We all need each other to keep moving forward. The grocery store employees are critical to feeding us, the gas station attendants are needed to fuel us, the pharmacists, the snowplow drivers, the nurses, the lift operators, the teachers, the electricians, the bus drivers, the servers, the restaurant owners, the housekeepers — we all need each other.

We all play a critical role in the functioning of our beautiful community. Just as each person has a role by trade, I believe we all have a role to share and give where we can to support one another. We can give a smile, give the gift of time, give information, give love, give care, give the gift of appreciation or give money. The community thrives on the flow of giving, and you never know how much your gift, big or small, can change a life.

In our Eagle River community, we are surrounded by organizations with the purpose of helping others. There are incredible opportunities to connect with others, from mentoring, coaching sports, ushering, helping at food banks, animal shelters, volunteering at events, and schools. Each and every one of us has the ability to do our part to keep the flow of giving and receiving, and connecting with our community is one of the important pillars of health and long-term happiness.

I have chosen to support the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, an organization that has been around for the past 26 years. The local nonprofit has given nearly $9 million dollars to community members in need of financial support for a medical crisis or long-term illness. Its efforts have touched over 1,900 lives with grants to pay for medical bills and living expenses, which has impacted so many more families of these recipients. It also provides financial support to kids and adults in need of dental assistance, physical therapy, and support with the recent diagnosis of breast cancer. All of this work has a profound impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

Each one of us has the ability to give to our community, whether financially or otherwise, and I am convinced that the more you give, the more you get in life. We are truly lucky to have nonprofits like the Vail Valley Charitable Fund in our community, so please consider supporting them this year.

Kate Allan is a Vail Valley Charitable Fund donor. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at VVCF.org and learn more about Eagle County Gives, a coalition of over 60 Vail Valley nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, ahead of Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at EagleCountyColoradoGives.org .