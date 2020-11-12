Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Tis the season to give

My husband, Tom, and I both moved to the Vail Valley in 1974. Over the years, we have participated in many of the joys of living in this community, but have also been aware of some of the challenges faced by our friends and neighbors.

Health care in our country is extremely expensive and is one of the main causes of individual bankruptcy. Eagle County has some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and plans that have high deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses. When someone in our community is seriously injured or ill, paying for medical care can be financially and emotionally devastating.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was launched in 1996 to address some of these needs. Tom and I have been donating to VVCF for many years because we feel it is important to support nonprofits who address specific needs in our community and who use those donations for direct community support rather than large administrative budgets and fancy office space. VVCF has distributed $8.2 million to over 1,700 families and has an all-volunteer board and low administrative expenses. They can be very creative in helping families in medical crises in ways that other organizations may not.

Since March of this year, 44% of the requests for assistance have been related to the coronavirus pandemic, and VVCF has helped all the families requesting help. Now more than ever, our community needs us to stand together and offer support in whatever ways we can.

Please consider supporting this wonderful organization. You can provide direct support through their website anytime at http://www.vvcf.org or schedule your donation for the VVCF on Colorado Gives Day, which is on Dec. 8, through this month at http://www.eaglecogives.org.

Terri Allender is a Vail Valley Charitable Fund donor. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at http://vvcf.org/.