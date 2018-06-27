Vail Valley Foundation CEO: A thank-you to our generous community (column)

Over the past few weeks, our valley has enjoyed a series of concerts and performances that are as notable for their quality as for their diversity: Free concerts at the GoPro Mountains of Music featured the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, St. Paul and Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers; followed soon afterward by a ticketed Saturday, June 16, show from Dispatch (with Nahko and Medicine for the People as openers) and then a phenomenal moment in local music history with the legendary Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters on Tuesday, June 19.

These last two were part of the brand-new Whistle Pig Vail concert series that continues in 2018 with the Jerry Garcia Birthday Band, Aug. 17-18, followed by 311 on Sept. 13.

Even now, our partner, Bravo! Vail, is entering into the early part of a remarkable 31st season; the Moe's Bar B Que Hot Summer Nights is underway with WinterWonderGrass All-Stars; and we are looking ahead to the 30th anniversary of the Vail Dance Festival, July 28 to Aug. 11.

Incredibly, all of the above takes place in our iconic home venue, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The creation and subsequent improvements, maintenance and beautification of this one-of-a-kind venue are due to a sustained community effort and a series of capital improvement projects generously supported by many committed donors and partners to create today what we believe is perhaps the most beautiful outdoor venue in the Colorado Rockies.

We want to take a moment to thank all of you who contribute to this amazing venue, as volunteers, patrons, spectators, ticket buyers and, of course, our dedicated staff.

Our most recent addition and improvement at the Ford Amphitheater is the sleek digital screen technology, which vividly enhances the audience experience for guests on the Susan and Harry Frampton Lawn.

The Board of Directors and staff of the Vail Valley Foundation would like to express our sincere thanks to Karen and John Arnold and the town of Vail for their lead gifts, and to Julie and Bill Esrey and the Hernreich Family Foundation, for their generous financial support of this amazing digital screen technology.

We always encourage guests to take a moment to walk through the Ford Amphitheater before a show and take a look at the names printed on plaques and emblazoned into the bricks leading into the entryways. In doing so, you will see just how much of a community effort it has been to build and maintain the Ford Amphitheater. For this, we are extremely grateful.

Thank you, and enjoy this wonderful summer of 2018.

Mike Imhof is the president and CEO of the Vail Valley Foundation.