Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance: Public lands bring us together

As we welcome visitors to the Vail Valley this weekend and throughout the summer, we do so with a deep sense of gratitude for the incredible public lands that make this place so special. From the moment you step onto a trail, paddle on the river, or gaze at our high alpine ridgelines, you’re experiencing a legacy that belongs to all of us.

These lands are more than a scenic backdrop. They are part of who we are as a community, what we value, and how we live, work, and unwind. They are home to incredible wildlife, fragile ecosystems, and the natural beauty that makes this valley so special.

We hope you find joy, peace, and connection in these wild places. But with that invitation comes a shared responsibility to care for our public lands so they can continue to provide these gifts to us now and for generations to come.

Our public lands are essential to the health of both our environment and our economy. They protect fragile ecosystems, provide critical wildlife habitat, and supply clean water and fresh air. At the same time, they fuel Eagle County’s outdoor recreation economy. Visitors drawn to our trails, rivers, and peaks support local restaurants, gear shops, hotels, outfitters, and guides. These lands create jobs, generate tax revenue, and sustain a way of life rooted in access to the outdoors.

Beyond their environmental and economic value, public lands enrich our lives in deeply personal ways. Time in nature supports our physical and mental well-being. These lands create community and connection. They bring neighbors and visitors together, building a shared sense of purpose and belonging.

And yes, they are also fun. The simple joy of riding a winding stretch of singletrack or relaxing by an alpine lake reminds us why we treasure these places. They connect us not only to the land, but to each other, and they deserve our care in return.

This summer, as visitation climbs and trailheads fill, we as a community are being called to step up. We are asking not just our guests, but also our residents, to take part in protecting the places we all love. Now more than ever, our trails, wildlife, and public land managers need our support.

Many of these landscapes are managed by underfunded federal agencies like the U.S. Forest Service. Their staff are dedicated, passionate, and valuable members of our community, but they are stretched thin. Stewardship happens because people like you, users of our trails and public lands, care enough to act.

That is why we are inviting every visitor and resident to join the movement and Respect the Vail Valley. The Respect the Vail Valley campaign is a local education effort designed to encourage thoughtful recreation and care for our public lands. It is simple, clear, and built around a few core messages:

Respect the Trail

Stick to the trail. Don’t use muddy trails or cut corners. Share the trail and follow right-of-way rules: bikers yield to hikers, downhill yields to uphill, and everyone yields to horses.

Respect the Backcountry

Pack it all out. Yes, even dog and human waste. Use established campsites. Know the fire restrictions (Currently Stage 1).

Respect the Wild

Leave wildlife alone. Keep dogs leashed. Obey seasonal trail closures to protect local deer and elk.

Respect the Adventure

Check the weather and trail conditions. Know your route. Drink water, wear layers and sunscreen. Tell someone your plan and when you will be back.

These behaviors are not just rules; they are also signs of respect. For the land, for the wildlife, for those who came before us and will come after.

In today’s polarized world, public lands remain one of the few things that truly unite us. It doesn’t matter who you voted for, what you do for a living, or where you are from. When we are out on the trail, immersed in nature, those differences fade away. We become hikers, bikers, anglers, explorers, and stewards. We become people who care. That unity is powerful, and we need more of it, especially to protect our public lands and the places we love.

So, as you head out to explore this weekend, remember the trail you are on is part of a bigger story of community, commitment, and collective care. Please help ensure that the trails and public lands we all own are enjoyed today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

Welcome to the Vail Valley. Enjoy your visit. And thank you for helping us keep it wild, healthy, and thriving for all.

The Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance’s mission is to maintain, create, and advocate for sustainable trail systems that connect people to nature, promote environmental stewardship, and strengthen community well-being. The Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance is the trusted and enduring leader in trail-based recreation, connecting a diverse community to well-loved trails, supporting health, quality of life, and economic vitality, while championing a model of access and stewardship of our public lands that benefits everyone.

Ernest Saeger is the executive director of the Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance.