Vail Valley Salvation Army gives thanks (letter)

Volunteering is one of the most gratifying things to do with friends and family. It is a great way to spend time together while touching the lives of those in need in our community.

This past weekend was a wonderful example of the community coming together showing the compassion and generosity of local volunteers through the Salvation Army.

For two days volunteers met at Avon Elementary School to assemble boxes and bags of donated food and personal care products. Firemen, paramedics, law enforcement officers and community volunteers delivered the goods to families in need. The recipients of these holiday boxes are among the most in need in our valley, many of whom might otherwise go without a holiday meal.

An effort of this magnitude requires a collaboration involving community businesses, families and individuals who took the time to participate in old-school charitable values. The Ritz Carlton, Vail Resorts and Encore Electric sent teams of volunteers to assist. KZYR held its annual "Tons of Turkeys" event that provided over 100 turkeys for families. First Bank donated all of the bags that held the holiday gifts. Our emergency responders came out to assist and deliver the boxes to the families. Among them were: the Eagle River Fire Protections District, EC Paramedic Services, Vail Mountain Rescue, EC Sheriff's Office, and the Avon PD.

On behalf of The Vail Valley Salvation Army, thank you to all of the volunteers who contributed to the success this past weekend. It is truly humbling to be part of an organization that feeds people and to witness volunteers who genuinely rejoice in the donation of their time.

Bless all of your big and generous hearts!

For information regarding upcoming volunteer opportunities, log on to http://www.salvationarmyvail.org. To sign up to ring the bell, click on bell ringing, and then "pick a shift."

Anne Barnett

Salvation Army, board chair