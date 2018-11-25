Vail Valley Salvation Army says thanks to volunteers for a happy Thanksgiving (letter)

Thank you for a happy Thanksgiving

Volunteering is one of the most gratifying things to do with your friends and family. It is a great way to spend time together while touching the lives of those in need in our community. This past weekend was a wonderful example of local volunteers showing compassion and generosity toward their less fortunate neighbors.

Friday night, and again Saturday morning, volunteers met at Avon Elementary School and together we formed human assembly lines to unload over 800 boxes of food and hygiene products and the contents of an additional 400 Thanksgiving specific food bags. The recipients of these holiday boxes were families and individuals who are among the most in need in our valley, many of whom might otherwise go without a holiday meal.

Of course, an effort of this magnitude requires a collaboration involving several community businesses as well as families and individuals who took the time to participate in old-school charitable values. The Ritz Carlton, Vail Resorts, Vail Valley Cares and Encore Electric sent teams of volunteers to assist. KZYR held its annual "Tons of Turkeys" event that provided over 100 turkeys for this distribution. First Bank donated all of the bags that held the holiday specific food. Our emergency responders came out to assist and then to help deliver the boxes to their eventual homes. These included Eagle River Fire Protections District, EC Paramedic Services, Vail Mountain Rescue, EC Sheriff's Office and the Avon Police Department.

It was a true testament to what it looks like when we focus our efforts on our common goals and values.

On behalf of the Vail Valley Salvation Army, thank you to all of the volunteers who contributed to the success this past weekend. It is truly humbling to be part of an organization that feeds people and to witness volunteers who genuinely rejoice in the donation of their time. Bless all of your big and generous hearts.

Recommended Stories For You

For information regarding upcoming volunteer opportunities, log on to http://www.salvationarmyvail.org To sign up to ring the bell, click on "bell ringing," and then "pick a shift."

Anne Barnett

Salvation Army board chair

Write a letter

What's on your mind? Share your insights with the rest of the community. What's going well, not so well? Send your letter to letters@vaildaily.com. Letter and column submissions must include the author's name, hometown and phone number (for verification of authorship only). Because of space constraints, please try to limit your letter to 500 words. By submitting a letter, you are granting permission for the Daily to publish it on the paper's website. Email Krista Driscoll at kdriscoll@vaildaily.com for more information.