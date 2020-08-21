Vail Valley Votes: Your vote is your voice

We are excited to introduce you to Vail Valley Votes.

VVV is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes voting is one of the most important things a citizen can do to support our democracy. VVV also believes that we need to elect representatives who will respect and protect our democracy and the rule of law, protect our environment as well as our economy, advocate for the rights of all, and otherwise engage in sustained advocacy for positive change. And we want to promote these values in a way that is accessible to everyone, so we have chosen to work through an organization that is not identified with any political party.

VVV was created and is run by local volunteers. When we started in February, we had ambitious plans for a variety of educational events and other ways to create community. But, like everyone else, we had to adjust to a world with COVID-19. Although we have had to limit our gatherings, we are finding other ways to get our message out.

We are an approved voter registration organization and are actively working to help all citizens register to vote. Hopefully, you are seeing our colorful Register to Vote yard signs (the artwork was graciously donated by 970 Design) popping up around the valley. We are also partnering with businesses and other organizations to distribute and display posters, give out flyers, and text voters, all to amplify our message about the importance of voting.

VVV also believes that each voter has an obligation to be informed about the candidates and issues on which they are voting. We produce a weekly newsletter covering topics of interest to our community. Using the title “Why Do You Vote?” we have covered voting rights, environmental issues, gun safety, better roads and ways to get involved in the upcoming election. More topics will follow, including the initiatives and referendums that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot and detailed information about getting your ballot and voting. You can find all of this on our website, vailvalleyvotes.org, where you can also sign up to receive our newsletters.

And once ballots are mailed on Oct. 9, we will be working to get out the vote.

The Trump administration has falsely promoted the idea that voting by mail results in fraudulent elections. In Colorado, where we have been voting by mail since 2013, we know that isn’t true. We urge everyone to vote. Check your registration now, to make sure that your address is correct, at GoVoteColorado.gov.

We invite you to join us in this important work. Join us at a rally at the Edwards Post Office today at 11 a.m. to protect the U.S. Postal Service and our elections. Check out our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Volunteer to help us get out the vote, or contact a candidate who you support and offer to help them. There are many socially distanced ways to help in this election.

And … make sure to vote! Your vote is your voice.

Gail Flesher

Cass Gassman

Joy Harrison

Marci McCalley

Wendy Rudolph

Cathy Vaughn-Grabowski