Valley Voices: A visit from HFHI CEO inspires and energizes

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International recently visited the organization's Vail Valley branch.

Courtesy photo

Across the country, in Colorado and right here at home there aren’t enough homes: too few affordable rentals, sky-rocketing real estate prices. Demand in every housing market is increasing and supply just cannot keep up.

Earlier this year I had the opportunity to attend the Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) conference and that sentiment was echoed by 1,100 Habitat affiliates across the country, and dozens around the globe. What could feel like a crushing moment — focusing on all the work that needs to be done — turned out to energize us and offer a renewed sense of optimism and excitement about how to tackle the housing supply issue here at home.

There are many nonprofits in the Vail Valley doing important work. However, Habitat is uniquely positioned with a strong national brand and the ability to leverage resources on a local, regional and national level. This was reiterated earlier this week when Jonathan Reckford, CEO of HFHI, met with our leadership team, toured our ReStore and existing and future homes. Jonathan was so gracious with his time, carving out an afternoon in between trips to Habitat Philippines, Habitat Ivory Coast and speaking at a conference in Beaver Creek to engage in meaningful conversation and strategies around housing solutions. A transformational, bold plan is needed to find creative housing solutions. His visit refreshed our spirits and gave us a renewed sense of purpose.

He challenged the greater Habitat network — back in April and us again last week — to continue to serve more people, to advance equity and access. He challenged Habitat affiliates from across the country to double their production, to find creative partnerships and solutions, to work with local organizations and governments to make sustainable change. We are taking his challenge to heart.

Over the next three years our aspirational plan is to double our home production — building 40 homes and anticipate recycling six. This will allow 46 families to deepen their roots within Eagle County. Our visit with Jonathan solidified that we are on the right track with this goal to double home production — hearing his affirmation further inspired us that we are going in the right direction. He sees the scalability of the plan we are working toward locally.

We were honored to have the opportunity to show Jonathan our work, to introduce him to one of our homeowners and to hear first-hand how we are rising to the occasion and finding local solutions.

He was engaged and interested in our plans sharing, “I so enjoyed spending some time with you and getting to see some of your work. I’m excited about your bold plan to increase homes and impact in an area that desperately needs more housing.”

Our housing complexities are not unique. Across the country people are struggling to find housing. And Habitat for Humanity is working to be part of the solution, combining passionate volunteers with our expertise and professionals in the field to help make change. He was able to clearly articulate the struggles we are all facing and working to resolve.

“This is our moment. There has never been a time when housing has been such a major issue on minds of so many. … Increases happen over time. We cannot be complacent. Families are counting on us to build more,” Jonathan said.

Some key takeaways he offered are ways we can make a difference locally. And by ‘we’ I hope everyone in our community will help take action and have their voices heard. We need to approach this conundrum differently: We can’t do the same thing and expect a different result.

How? We need to think differently. This work cannot be done in a vacuum. Finding housing solutions is a communitywide effort. We need to engage more partners for public-private development, building higher density neighborhoods. We need to advocate on the local, state and federal levels to increase funding for affordable housing AND to reduce barriers including restrictive land use codes.

We invite you to learn more about how we are striving to double our production, talk with local leaders and be involved in the process.

Elyse Howard is the director of development for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and is on the board of Habitat Colorado and the Eagle County Housing Task Force. She is an advocate for community-driven housing solutions that will expand our local housing. She can be reached at elyse@habitatvailvalley.org .