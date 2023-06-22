Valley Voices: The ‘why’ behind Vail’s dismount zone

Visitors to Vail Village are noticing the green “Dismount Zone” signs have been replaced for summer 2023 with red “Dismount Zone” signs that include the words “$50 fine.” While the signs and increased enforcement efforts have brought new attention to this issue (including its own merch), the change is the result of a multi-year evolution from suggested “Slow Zones” which were, unfortunately, largely ignored.

The dismount zone is in effect along Bridge Street from the Covered Bridge to Seibert Circle and along Gore Creek Drive from Checkpoint Charlie to just past Gorsuch Ltd. This two-block by two-block area is easily avoided and those looking to bike around the zone are encouraged to use Vail Valley Drive or Vail Road. The official route of the paved Gore Valley Trail bypasses Vail Village to the south through Mountain Plaza near Gondola One and Pirateship Park.

First put into effect by the Vail Town Council in the summer of 2021, the dismount zone was created when congestion, coupled with variations in speed, age and user-ability led to safety concerns for those visiting and working in the village center. In June of 2022, the Town of Vail reimplemented the dismount zone to improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles of any kind.

Over last summer and fall, police and code enforcement officers focused efforts on education with the “Walk Your Wheels” campaign. Visitors to Vail Village who were seen observing the signs and properly dismounting were rewarded with a card for a free ice cream. Those who disregarded the signs were provided with information on the town’s efforts to make the area safe for all.

The town’s progression from education to enforcement over the course of three years was intended to provide ample time for the wheeled public to adjust. Vail is one of many resort towns with designated dismount zones, including Aspen and Whistler. I’ve been to Whistler to mountain bike, and I’ve seen professional mountain bikers get off their $10,000 bikes and walk through town.

The amount of people in Vail Village at peak times poses the greatest safety concern, but enforcement can’t just happen when it’s busy. The dismount zones need to be honored at all times, even if the village isn’t at capacity. If there’s no traffic on I-70, that doesn’t mean you won’t get a speeding ticket.

The new signs and enforcement efforts have already made an impact. While we know we can’t please everyone with our efforts to keep visitors to Vail Village safe, we can do our best to prevent an incident where someone gets hurt.

Greg Schwartz is the community liaison officer for the Vail Police Department