Van Beek: A family Halloween

Fall is an exciting time of year. From the beautiful colors that expand across our landscape, to the unpacking of warm cozy clothing, to the pumpkin-flavored drinks and baked goods, and the hint of snow in the air … yes, fall brings a smile to our face.

Among the many fun activities, Halloween plays a central role. It’s a day where creativity and silliness rule, and kids look forward to ingesting massive amounts of sugar. Costumes, decorating, trick-or-treating, scary tales, and brisk weather are all part of a Rocky Mountain Halloween.

Many will go for an evening of traditional door-knocking, with hopes for a favorite candy landing in the bag, but some will prefer having a more intimate kind of gathering … a small neighborhood or family event is what brings out their ghoulish humor. Others would rather spend the evening in front of a warm cozy fireplace, enjoying some homemade goodies and fun family games.

For those heading out into the dark spooky night, there are safety tips that will ensure that you have a fun and exciting night. Most are things that you already do, but it helps to brush up because as kids get older, their Halloween adventures change and so do the parameters of safety.

As a day of pretend awaits every year, we must be cautious because part of the intrigue is in suspending reality; things are not as they seem. While the uncertainty creates suspense and makes it fun, there can also be hidden dangers.

Here are some tips for a safe and fun Halloween.

Costumes

Stay warm. Layer with, coats, gloves, hats, and long johns, which means costumes must be large enough to accommodate those layers. Frostbite should not be part of the Halloween tradition.

Costume shoes are great in the store, but not so while walking on ice or after the first mile — wear comfortable shoes.

Make sure all costumes are short, to avoid tripping.

Avoid masks, which impair vision and obstruct breathing — choose makeup and face paint instead.

Select light-colored costumes of fireproof material, adding reflective tape or stickers.

Use props that are short, soft, and flexible.

Toy guns should not look real.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks for visibility by others.

Food and treats

Eat an early meal before heading out to avoid snacking on treats prior to inspection.

Never consume treats until examined — discard anything not sealed in original packaging.

Only accept homemade treats from people you know.

Check labels if you have food allergies.

Trick-or-treating

Use added caution while driving during the popular hours of 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Take younger children out during daylight — it’s less scary and safer.

Adults should escort children while trick-or-treating — even if just standing across the street.

Plan a route in advance and tell someone when you plan to return.

Stay in well-lit areas.

Use the buddy system. Never go alone or leave the group.

Bring a cell phone but don’t get distracted by it — stay alert to your surroundings.

Never enter a stranger’s home. If an emergency is claimed, call for help from outside.

Don’t take shortcuts through backyards or alleyways.

Pin a piece of paper with the child’s name, address, and phone number inside their pocket in case of separation.

Walk facing traffic, as far to the left as possible.

Those who are distracted are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween.

When crossing streets, be aware that cars may not see dark clothing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Be alert at driveways for departing cars.

Keep pets inside or at another safe place on Halloween.

Home hosts

Keep walking areas and stairways well-lit and free of obstacles that could cause a fall.

Keep candle-lit jack-o-lanterns away from doorsteps, walkways, landings, and curtains. Place them on sturdy tables, away from pets and small children.

When pumpkin carving with young children, consider decorating with markers, glitter glue, or paint, having them draw faces on pumpkins, and leaving carving to adults. Use small flashlights or glow sticks for illumination, when possible. Never leave a candlelit pumpkin unattended.

Offer alternatives to candy — like small toys, books, crayons, stickers, packaged beach balls, etc.

Consider throwing a neighborhood party instead of trick-or-treating.

If you’d prefer to do something a bit more personal, here are some totally fun family activities.

Have a fun Halloween movie night with traditional favorites like “Ghostbusters,” “Hocus Pocus, The Adams Family, Beetlejuice, with younger ones preferring films like Casper, Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin, Monsters Inc, Scooby Doo Halloween, etc.

A Halloween playlist can be found on YouTube or with a simple internet search. Here is one example… https://www.teenvogue.com/story/best-halloween-songs

Have a “Thriller” party, with everyone learning the Michael Jackson moves.

Host a backyard tent camp-out with a small fire pit, smores, and scary stories.

Make someone’s day with a surprise Halloween drop off … have the kids bake goodies and deliver them to elderly neighbors, hospital ER rooms, the fire department, police stations, or other facilities, to bring cheer to those at work or unable to leave home.

Halloween is a time of imagination and excitement. With precautions, it will continue to be a tradition of friends gathering to enjoy the beginning of fall, with warm fireplaces and delicious treats.

Be safe out there. We are here to celebrate with you!

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.