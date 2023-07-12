Van Beek: Celebrating our Western tradition at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo

As we enjoy the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo this month, I reflect on our amazing Western tradition in Colorado. It originated from a sense of excitement and adventure, grounded in the need for survival, in the Old West. It integrated elements of folklore, culture, and was influenced by the terrain and geography of the Western part of the United States.

Because these settlers were exploring new lands, with little infrastructure, they got to write the rules, and enforcement was sometimes harsh, due to the critical nature of both the environment and the need for cohesiveness in this challenging environment.

Food, shelter, and medical needs were all strained, and people perished from exposure to unforeseen hazards. It was one of the most exciting times to be alive, yet one of the most dangerous.

As they moved forward, there was always the concern about where the group should stop and settle. Was there a better spot ahead? What would be the risk of continuing forward? As they encountered resistance along the way, would they have to worry about settling on hostile land, and how would they know?

They needed to be near water and on fertile land for farming. Wildlife would be a prime food source, so the potential for hunting had to be taken into consideration. Could these essentials be determined during winter, when much of the soil was covered in snow and wildlife was scarce?

As we think about all that we take for granted, it’s almost hard to imagine the decisions that had to be made … and with no Google, GPS, ChatGPT, or a cell phone!

There was harsh weather, surprise elements like tornados and floods, and rocky terrain to travel through. How they must have dreamed of warm breezes and beautiful oceans. To that point, I am reminded of President Ronald Reagan’s quote, “If the Pilgrims had landed in California, the East Coast would still be wilderness.”

There were few class distinctions, as in an era of survival, everyone had a vested interest in the success of their small community. Even the poorest of settlers had land, and the wealthier still had to farm it or starve. The environment was the great equalizer.

Yet, the American Dream was born and thrived in the new frontier. If given a chance, and you worked hard, you could make a fine home for yourself and your family.

Conflicts developed with American Indians over land and who owned water and hunting rights, but it was also political in nature … in other words, who would rule? It’s a battle that they had even among their native tribes, which would often result in mutually beneficial alliances. Those that didn’t, resulted in wars that killed many families on both sides.

As expansion continued toward the Southwest, there were encounters with Hispanic populations. Again, most were resolved peacefully, some were not.

With widespread settlements and the resulting challenges to communications, those with nefarious intent were emboldened in their pursuit of criminal activity.

Frontier justice relied on a “Code of the West.” Banditry became a major concern, and with few law enforcement systems in place, people were left to fend for themselves, and vigilante forces soon developed. The legal process was short and swift. Most of those captured by these groups ended up being shot or hung. The reputation of “The Wild West” took hold.

Lawmen were selected for their skills and bravery. Oftentimes those recruited were gunfighters and even outlaws. For a price (not necessarily money), they would protect. But, there was also an honor to the profession that developed, as they were willing to risk their lives in the performance of their duties.

Since actual pay for lawmen was sparse, many were paid in the form of fines from those arrested or bounties of wanted men. Many survived on tasks that included community duties like cleaning and maintaining roads and structures. For efficiency and economy, they often lived right in the jail or courthouse.

With roots in ninth century England, sheriffs are the oldest, non-military entity in history. In fact, George Washington’s father, Augustine Washington, was Sheriff of Westmoreland County, Virginia, in 1727.

Sheriffs became a welcome addition to the Western frontier. The National Sheriff’s Association notes that the preservation of the Office of Sheriff is vital in our republic. Outside a few elected town marshals, the sheriff is the only head of a law enforcement agency in this nation that is accountable directly to the people of his or her jurisdiction, since the early history of our country, precisely as needed in our early Western frontier communities.

As we celebrate our Western heritage in Colorado, and this month, I am honored to be at the forefront of this long line of Eagle County sheriffs.

Enjoy the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo which takes place July 24-29.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.