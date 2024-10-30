Van Beek: Creeping it real on Halloween

The two creepiest days of the year are approaching. … Election Day and Halloween. Let’s focus on the second since we are all tired of the first. On Oct. 31, “During the day, I don’t believe in ghosts; at night, I’m a little more open-minded.” – Unknown

Halloween is a time of pretending. We can be anything, even the absurd … and the funny thing is, many of us never outgrow it.

As adults, we know the possible dangers of interacting with others who are not as they appear. However, children don’t have such filters, thus, we must watch carefully. Let the pranks and collection of goods begin. A little naughty to accompany the nice … later to be held accountable to someone in a sleigh.

Costumes, homemade or store-bought, help to engage a child’s imagination and sense of adventure. Of course, we seldom have a warm Halloween, so costumes must also include practical features like jackets, gloves, and hats to avoid frostbite. As parents, we must find creative ways to integrate these features with the costume masterpiece.

In addition to fun, Halloween must also be approached with caution, as the intrigue of suspending reality can also contain hidden dangers.

Here are some tips for a safe and fun Halloween.

Costumes

Stay warm. Layer with, coats, gloves, hats, and long johns, which means costumes must be large enough to accommodate those layers underneath. Frostbite should not be part of the Halloween tradition.

Costume shoes are great in the store, but not so while walking on ice or after the first mile — wear comfortable shoes.

Make sure all costumes are short enough to avoid tripping.

Avoid masks, which impair vision and obstruct breathing — choose makeup and face paint instead.

Select fireproof costume fabrics and if it’s a dark color, add reflective tape.

Use props that are short, soft, and flexible.

If a toy gun is part of your Western costume, make sure they are brightly colored and don’t look real.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks for visibility by others.

Food and treats

Eat an early meal before heading out to avoid snacking on treats before inspection.

Never consume treats until examined — discard anything not sealed in original packaging.

Only accept homemade treats from people you know.

Check labels if you have food allergies

Trick-or-treating

Use added caution while driving between the popular hours of 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Take younger children out during daylight — it’s less scary and safer.

Adults should escort children while trick-or-treating — even if that means standing across the street.

Plan a route and tell someone when you plan to return.

Stay in well-lit areas.

Use the buddy system. Never go alone or leave the group.

Bring a cell phone but don’t get distracted by it — stay alert to your surroundings.

Never enter a stranger’s home. If they claim an emergency, call for help from outside.

Don’t take shortcuts through backyards or alleyways.

Pin a piece of paper with the child’s name, address, and phone number, inside a pocket in case of separation or emergency.

Walk facing traffic, as far to the left as possible.

When crossing streets, be aware that cars may not see dark clothing.

Stay off the cell phone. Those who are distracted and twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Be alert at driveways for departing cars.

Home hosts

Keep pets inside or at another safe place on Halloween.

Keep walking areas and stairways well-lit and free of obstacles that could cause a fall

Keep candle-lit jack-o’-lanterns away from doorsteps, walkways, landings, and curtains. Place them on sturdy tables, away from pets and small children.

Offer alternatives to candy — small toys, books, crayons, stickers, small packaged beach balls, etc.

Consider throwing a neighborhood party instead of trick-or-treating.

Pumpkin carving

With young children, consider decorating with markers, glitter glue or paint, having them draw faces on pumpkins, and leaving the carving to adults.

Never leave a candlelit pumpkin unattended. Use small flashlights or glow sticks for illumination, when possible.

If you’d prefer to do something a bit more personal, here are some totally fun family activities.

Have a fun Halloween movie night with traditional favorites like “Ghostbusters,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice,” with younger ones preferring films like “Casper,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!,” etc.

A Halloween playlist can be found on YouTube or with a simple internet search. Here is one example… TeenVogue.com/story/best-halloween-songs

Have a “Thriller” party, with everyone learning the Michael Jackson moves.

Host a backyard tent camp-out with a small fire pit, s’mores, and scary stories.

Make someone’s day with a surprise Halloween drop-off … have the kids bake goodies and deliver them to elderly neighbors, hospital ER rooms, the fire department, police stations, or other facilities, to bring cheer to those at work or unable to leave home.

Halloween is a time of imagination and excitement. With precautions, it will continue to be a tradition of friends gathering to enjoy the beginning of fall, with yummy treats.

Be safe out there. We are here to celebrate with you.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.