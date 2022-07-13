Van Beek: Home on the Range

When we move away from the urban corridor, we discover the heart of Colorado. It lies in our western tradition. Ranching and farming are often generational careers, with training beginning almost as soon as one can walk.

Certainly, many of us are weekend warriors, in that we head outdoors to tackle Mother Nature’s greatest challenges in the form of adventure sports: hiking, rafting, fishing, camping, rock climbing, horseback riding, hunting, off-roading, mountaineering, gardening and just admiring the panorama of the great outdoors. For others, it’s a way of life.

Living off of the land is an opportunity that is matched by none other. It’s you in partnership with Mother Nature, and sometimes mommy likes to add challenges by throwing in surprises. The unpredictability of working and living in the wilderness requires a unique set of skills and mastering those abilities can sometimes make the difference between life and death.

Therefore, if you live in rural Colorado, a large part of your education will center on an ability to tackle the land, wildlife, weather and the most challenging animal of all, politicians. The latter is an acquired skill that comes with exposure and a heavy degree of skepticism.

When in school, evaluation of skills is often done with paper and pencil; on a ranch, it is acquired in the dirt. When you stumble across a wild animal and you are staring into one another’s eyes, there is an immediate understanding that you can either walk away or one of you will not make it out. Your confidence can make all the difference, and that confidence comes with experience and skill.

Working with horses, livestock and poultry is your training ground. It’s an area where you must not only survive but excel. You must be the alpha in a land where they generally rule and you must be able to act on instinct because things can go drastically wrong, in an instant.

While honor societies determine academic achievement, the 4-H Club helps to establish excellence on the ranch or farm. Starting young and repeating often is the path toward becoming the best. 4-H provides mentors and guidance to tackle any fear and achieve mastery over circumstance and environment, to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks. It is quickly learned that most limitations are in one’s mind, and through difficulty, one can not only succeed but enjoy the process of the journey.

There is a level of self-confidence that one gets from a job well done, particularly when your peers admire the achievement. 4-H provides that framework.

We are about to witness another exciting year of youth accomplishment in areas that provide unique challenges to develop skills that will last a lifetime. The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo kicks off Wednesday, July 27 and runs through Sunday, July 31, with 4-H activities taking place all five days.

Young people from across the county, and even from different parts of the state and nation, compete while having fun, making new friends, and sharing ideas and tips on taking their talents to the next level. It is a collection of young leadership that is simply unrivaled, living up to its motto, “Making the Best Better.”

Yet, expertise is also developed with related programs on computers, with photography, and even building rockets. There are no limits to what can be accomplished as a young 4-H member. Young people learn how to work both collaboratively and individually, toward common goals. Yet, it always remains centered on the leadership qualities that encompass strong values and respect for nature and our environment.

Among other qualities taught is the responsibility of giving back. Volunteer projects include protecting our land, mentoring younger children and helping those in need, including many who are less fortunate.

The 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health. Head, for clear thinking and responsible decision-making. Heart, for loyalty, values and concern for others. Hands, for service, work ethic, developing skills including science and technology literacy. Health, for healthy lifestyles and improving quality of life.

“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world” is the 4-H pledge.

These kids are the future of our county and our nation. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate all participants and thank the volunteers who work so hard to make this happen.

Come celebrate the wonderful accomplishments and incredible drive of our state’s young leaders. See you at the 82nd Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, July 27-31, at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. For more information about 4-H Youth Development, call 970-328-8631 or email Jenny.Leonetti@EagleCounty.us .

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us .