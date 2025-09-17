Van Beek: Honoring the guardians of Eagle County

In the heart of Eagle County, where the mountains stand as silent sentinels, a community gathers to celebrate the extraordinary bravery and dedication of its public safety heroes. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the Eagle County Public Safety Council, in collaboration with the Eagle County Rotary Clubs, proudly presents “A Night of Excellence,” an evening dedicated to honoring the courage and commitment of those who serve our community with unwavering dedication.

This prestigious event, set against the backdrop of 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott, on Oct. 4, 2025, brings together the finest from our public safety family — those who, whether in career or volunteer roles, have gone above and beyond to protect our citizens and enhance the safety of our beloved county.

We celebrate bravery and dedication. The awards presented during this night are not merely for doing a good job; they are for acts of heroism and exceptional contributions that have left an indelible mark on our community. Among these honors, the Medal of Valor stands as the highest recognition, awarded to those who have demonstrated gallantry and bravery, risking their own safety to save others. This award, a testament to selflessness, is a beacon of courage that can be awarded posthumously, honoring the legacy of those who have paid the ultimate price.

The First Responder of the Year Award highlights individuals from each public safety agency who have shown outstanding performance throughout the year. These are the individuals who, day in and day out, embody the spirit of service and dedication.

In honor of distinguished service and leadership, the Distinguished Service Award and the Leadership Award recognize those who have made significant contributions to the public safety profession and those who have driven meaningful advancements in policies and programs that safeguard our community. These awards honor not just the actions but the vision and leadership that propel our public safety standards forward.

We aspire to the highest levels of community and partnership. Public safety is a collective effort, and the Business Partnership Award acknowledges the invaluable support from businesses and organizations whose commitment to public safety is both significant and sustained. Their partnership is a cornerstone of our community’s resilience.

The Call of the Year Award and the Unit Citation for Meritorious Service celebrate the extraordinary teamwork and quick thinking that define our public safety teams. Whether responding to unusual incidents or working together to achieve successful outcomes, these awards recognize the collective strength and unity of our responders.

Please join us in celebration as we gather on this night to honor not just the individuals but the spirit of service that defines Eagle County. Let us come together to celebrate their achievements, their bravery and their unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe.

Together, we applaud these exceptional individuals and teams who embody the very best of Eagle County’s public safety family.

Distinguished Service Award: Rebecca Pacheco, Vail Public Safety Communications

Rebecca Pacheco, Vail Public Safety Communications Leadership Award: Det. Sgt. Jeff Waltz, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Det. Sgt. Jeff Waltz, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Medal: CEO Harrison Breen, Vail Police Department

CEO Harrison Breen, Vail Police Department Leadership Award: Sgt. John Chido, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. John Chido, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office First Responder of the Year: SRO Dominic Scriver, Eagle Police Department

SRO Dominic Scriver, Eagle Police Department Unit Citation for Meritorious Service: Investigation Unit (Sgt. Jeffrey Waltz, Det. Thomas Wright, Det. Alec Powell)

Investigation Unit (Sgt. Jeffrey Waltz, Det. Thomas Wright, Det. Alec Powell) Business Partnership Award: Karen Bardoulay, CDOT ( 2nd Inscription: Peter Lombardi, CDOT)

Karen Bardoulay, CDOT ( Peter Lombardi, CDOT) Distinguished Service Award: Det. Robert Genno, Vail Police Department

Det. Robert Genno, Vail Police Department Leadership Award: Sgt. Cory Diss, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Cory Diss, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Unit Citation for Meritorious Service: Vail Police Department (Officer Abigail Castillo, Officer Blake Gould, Officer Charles LeFleur)

Vail Police Department (Officer Abigail Castillo, Officer Blake Gould, Officer Charles LeFleur) Business Partnership Award: Principal Dana Harrison, Eagle County School District

Principal Dana Harrison, Eagle County School District Distinguished Service Award: Officer Trevor Roszczewski, Avon Police Department

Officer Trevor Roszczewski, Avon Police Department First Responder of the Year: Officer Andre Sandoval, Avon Police Department

Officer Andre Sandoval, Avon Police Department Medal of Valor: Sgt. Tyler Churches, Avon Police Department

Sgt. Tyler Churches, Avon Police Department Medal of Valor: Officer Cirilo Zarate, Avon Police Department

Officer Cirilo Zarate, Avon Police Department Medal of Valor: Andy Sandoval, Avon Police Department

Andy Sandoval, Avon Police Department Medal of Valor: Sgt. Alex Iacovetto, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Alex Iacovetto, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor: Deputy Greg Lovegren, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Greg Lovegren, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Call of the Year: Avon Police Dept and Vail Police Department (Bal Herrera, John Mackey, Alan Hernandez, Robert Genno, Marc Antonio, Andrew Thomas)

Avon Police Dept and Vail Police Department (Bal Herrera, John Mackey, Alan Hernandez, Robert Genno, Marc Antonio, Andrew Thomas) Lifesaving Medal: Officer Michael Carlton, Avon Police Department

Officer Michael Carlton, Avon Police Department Lifesaving Medal: Sgt. John Mackey, Avon Police Department

Sgt. John Mackey, Avon Police Department Leadership Award: Det. Alan Hernandez ( 2nd Inscription: Brenda Torres)

Det. Alan Hernandez ( Brenda Torres) Call of the Year: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol (Deputy Tyree Allen, Deputy Trung Nguyen, Deputy Peta Korotkov, Deputy Mark Linn, Deputy Damien Stewart, Deputy Karla Dominguez, Sgt. Cory Diss, Corporal Steve Romero, Trooper Darius Badelita)

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol (Deputy Tyree Allen, Deputy Trung Nguyen, Deputy Peta Korotkov, Deputy Mark Linn, Deputy Damien Stewart, Deputy Karla Dominguez, Sgt. Cory Diss, Corporal Steve Romero, Trooper Darius Badelita) Medal of Valor: Officer Tyler White, Eagle Police Department

Officer Tyler White, Eagle Police Department Call of the Year: Vail Fire and Emergency Services and Eagle County Paramedic Services (Lt. Zak Miller, Engineer Zeke Sandoval, Firefighter Isaac Roy, Lt. Brian Garvin, Engineer Peter Hodgson, Firefighter Scott Phillips, Acting Lt. Ricky Knudsen, Engineer Kelly Nelson, Firefighter Gage Krob, Battalion Chief Craig Davis, Paramedic Supervisor Chris Marsh, Paramedic Heather Pugh, EMT Adam Tormey, Paramedic Patrick Danahey, EMT Grace Hubbard)

Vail Fire and Emergency Services and Eagle County Paramedic Services (Lt. Zak Miller, Engineer Zeke Sandoval, Firefighter Isaac Roy, Lt. Brian Garvin, Engineer Peter Hodgson, Firefighter Scott Phillips, Acting Lt. Ricky Knudsen, Engineer Kelly Nelson, Firefighter Gage Krob, Battalion Chief Craig Davis, Paramedic Supervisor Chris Marsh, Paramedic Heather Pugh, EMT Adam Tormey, Paramedic Patrick Danahey, EMT Grace Hubbard) Leadership Award: Tad Degan, Eagle County School District

Tad Degan, Eagle County School District Unit Citation for Meritorious Service: Vail Public Safety Communications Center (Yesenia Ramirez, Julie Johnson, Savannah Cooke, Amber Droegemeier, Rebecca Pacheco, Bonnie Collard, Zak Sheets, Aly Lovelace, Emily Bressel, Lucas Salzmann, Mathew Madsen, Natalie Messerich)

Vail Public Safety Communications Center (Yesenia Ramirez, Julie Johnson, Savannah Cooke, Amber Droegemeier, Rebecca Pacheco, Bonnie Collard, Zak Sheets, Aly Lovelace, Emily Bressel, Lucas Salzmann, Mathew Madsen, Natalie Messerich) Distinguished Service Award: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department and Colorado State Patrol (Deputy Sage Leonard, Deputy Tyree Allen, Deputy Evan Jaramillo, Deputy Jordan Harrison, Deputy Rick Sutton, Deputy Robert Burner, Sgt. Paul Pedersen, Officer Mark Coe, Trooper Erin Bryson, Corporal Steve Romero, Sgt. Greg Muse)

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department and Colorado State Patrol (Deputy Sage Leonard, Deputy Tyree Allen, Deputy Evan Jaramillo, Deputy Jordan Harrison, Deputy Rick Sutton, Deputy Robert Burner, Sgt. Paul Pedersen, Officer Mark Coe, Trooper Erin Bryson, Corporal Steve Romero, Sgt. Greg Muse) Lifesaving Medal: Firefighter Alex Torres, Gypsum Fire Protection District

These honorees, through their selflessness and dedication, have set a standard of excellence that inspires us all. Their stories of bravery and service remind us of the profound impact each of us can have when we choose to serve others. Here’s to the heroes of Eagle County, may their light continue to guide us all.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.