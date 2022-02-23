Van Beek: Keeping the peace

One of my tasks as sheriff is often described as keeping the peace. That description covers a wide range, from family disputes to battling space aliens (yes, I said that).

As we emerge from one of the most difficult eras of our lifetime, it is natural to feel apprehensive and even a bit defensive, as we attempt to navigate the world and our place in it. What is safe? Can we return to normal? Do we even want to return to normal? What is normal?

When facing the unknown, our insecurities get ramped up, and fear sets in because expectations have changed. When in fear, fight or flight kicks in and it will often result in anger. People act as if it’s no big deal, and seem to be just fine with everything, which can be even more upsetting because we aren’t feeling just fine.

As we reflect on what’s occurred, it may help us understand why that anger lingers, and the problem with anger is that it takes over good judgment and can result in responses that can get us into trouble. Therein is the “keeping the peace” aspect of my job.

Speaking of jobs, many have changed. People have moved away. Our children are uncertain about school and have fallen behind, worried that they may never catch up. Young people who graduated over the past two years wonder what the future holds for them and are they prepared? No one expected them to return home, jobless, broke, and in debt. Is this really supposed to be the happiest time of their lives? Is this the “new normal?”

The resulting stress of these unexpected changes saw an increase in domestic violence, drug addiction, increased suicides, child neglect, senior abuse and more. Many filed for bankruptcy, as they lost their businesses and homes. It’s no wonder that people are feeling angry. But we don’t want to see nice people, who are not quite feeling like themselves, end up in the back of a police car.

Why would I mention these things? Because part of our job, in keeping the peace, is responding to the calls for help. Yet, just as we begin coming out of this, new concerns are emerging.

Our favorite time … election season! It’s coming at a time when divisiveness is permeating our communities for a wide variety of reasons. We are dealing with the residue of a pandemic, triple-high gas prices, outrageous heating bills, food costs and limited supply hitting our grocery stores, job and housing concerns, and overall inflation.

We are looking for someone to blame. That’s a natural reaction, as someone has to be held accountable for this mess. But in that process, arguments are once again developing and escalating, to where families and friends are ending relationships. It’s simply not worth it.

Nothing is more important than the people you love. Issues will come and go, but family, friends and community are the things that will remain, and carry you through difficult times.

We must not let politics destroy our community spirit. We live here because we enjoy a challenging and adventuresome lifestyle. We all know that mountain life is not easy — you have to really want it. It’s expensive and rugged. Let’s not allow the political environment to destroy what we have.

Keeping the peace is a responsibility we all share, and one we all deeply desire. Turn off cable news, and get outdoors. Mother Nature will restore your sense of peace; she’s been keeping it for a very long time.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us .