Van Beek: Living with the elements

James van Beek

Courtesy photo

This week we have experienced extremes of all three elements: river deaths (water), wildfires (fire), and red flag warnings — wind gusts (air). The beginning of summer is showing the effects of record-breaking snowfall, along with the usual cast of characters, including wildfire and bursts of high winds.

As we put away our ski and winter gear, our quest for adventure moves toward new and different toys.

Water

Of prime appeal are the whitewater rapids, which kick off the season. The thrill of speeding down a river with the sun gleaming through the trees, the sound of water rushing past the raft, the wind blowing through your hair, and the surprises of each ripple as you speed downwards, make this one of the most anticipated activities of the season. It’s like nature’s rollercoaster.

Part of the thrill is the inherent danger of the sport, with genuine consequences. With record-breaking snowfall this winter, the runoff is colder than normal, extremely high, and is running very fast. This increases the danger of hyperthermia from the cold water; overexertion potentially triggering a heart attack; Injuries from crashing into rocks; getting stuck In river features such as deep holes or getting caught in downed trees or between rocks, and succumbing to the No. 1 danger — drowning.

Despite all of the security measures taken and the swimming proficiency of those on board, if the raft or canoe flips over, which is certainly possible in early-season whitewater rafting, it is likely the passengers will fall out, and even the strongest swimmer can get caught in the currents or become incapacitated due to a sustained injury, and despite wearing of a personal flotation device, can quickly be pulled under.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Your greatest success is to go with a licensed, professional rafting company rather than attempting the rough waters alone. Be prepared. Learn the procedures of running a raft so that you can assist in an emergency. Always wear a life vest and helmet. Don’t attempt rafting if you don’t swim. In the event of an emergency, try not to panic. Keeping calm helps you to think clearly, which can be lifesaving.

In addition to whitewater rafting, be careful engaging in any river or lake activity. Rivers often seem calm on the surface but will have strong undercurrents. Your child may go out to splash about, then venture a bit too far, or perhaps dive off the boat for a quick swim and be dragged down by an underlying current. Early season can be unpredictable.

Fire

Despite the heavy snowfall, fire danger remains. The tops of trees can be dry and brittle, and after the snowmelt, the dead underbrush is also dry and flammable. In addition, Eagle County has suffered beetle infestations, which have killed many of our trees, and even though they are still standing, they are tall, fire-starters.

To save lives, there is a 3-stage warning system. You see it in place every year, but it is important to refresh your memory of what activities need to be restricted.

Stage 1: Prohibiting campfires, wood-burning stoves, charcoal grills, and other open flames, including smoking, except in enclosed buildings and vehicles, and any type of explosive material, including fireworks or other pyrotechnic device. Exceptions include permanent fire pits with grates, in developed recreational areas, and lanterns using gas or jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Stage 2: All of the restrictions of Stage 1 plus … no fires, even in developed campgrounds and picnic areas, any internal combustion engine (e.g., chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device, and any fuses or blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracer rounds (remember the Lake Christine fire), and other spark-generating or incendiary objects, and agricultural burns (except by permit). Also prohibited is the use of off-road motor vehicles, except in areas devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway, and in developed campgrounds and trailheads. Exhaust sparks can trigger a blaze.

Stage 3: Closure, except to authorized personnel, to eliminate the potential for human-caused fire hazards.

Home fire safety: Fireproofing your home may slow down the progress of a fire, allowing time for firefighters to arrive. Of course, there are now new materials in homebuilding that inhibit fires, but most of us live in existing structures that may not include these advanced features.

Outdoor home safety: Create a fireproof barrier around your home of up to 100 feet. The use of gravel and concrete on driveways and patios helps create a break. Flame-resistant plants can also slow down approaching flames. Notice areas that are uphill toward your home. Regularly clear out undergrowth. Check for flammable items in storage sheds and garages. If you have a gated entrance and there is a Stage 2 warning in effect, leave the gate unlocked to allow easier access for emergency vehicles.

Camping fire safety: Build campfires at least 25 feet away from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn. Keep the fire small and under control. Never leave a fire unattended.

Air

Red flag warnings are issued when temperatures are high, humidity is low, and winds are strong. It’s the perfect trifecta for sparking a wildfire.

Unlike tornado warnings, during a red flag warning, an actual wildfire may or may not be in progress, but conditions are right for even a slight spark to cause massive devastation. That spark may come from many sources, including a lightning bolt, your barbeque grill, or even a passing car, to name a few.

It’s wise to pack a go-bag in case of evacuation. It should contain essentials, including copies of important papers, prescriptions including OTC meds, clothing, non-perishable food, water, eyeglasses, emergency blanket, electronic chargers, AM/FM crank radio, cash, pet necessities, personal hygiene items, and a list of the location of personal valuables that you can grab quickly on the way out the door.

In the mountains, these warnings may be more frequent than in urban areas since we are surrounded by forest, but don’t become complacent, we have all seen just how destructive and deadly a fire, out of control, can become.

Mountain living has provided us with the blessings of nature’s most magnificent “elements”. If we observe a few safety precautions and treat our environment with respect, we will have an amazing, adventuresome, and happy summer.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.