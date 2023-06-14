Van Beek: Sun and fun in the summer

Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year. Law enforcement officers join in this excitement, as it gives us an incredible opportunity to meet members of our community in family gatherings, reminding us of the blessings we all share and how grateful we are to serve such wonderful people.

During our quiet times, we enjoy nothing more than picking up a spontaneous game of basketball, a few minutes of soccer with the kids, or just sharing precious moments sitting in a park with a senior discussing the beauty of the day. We live for this!

In fact, we enjoy it all so much that we organize joint activities to enable all of our deputies and officers to participate with the families they serve and enjoy the warm sunshine against the magical backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

The events are great occasions for neighbors to meet, share, and have fun. They often include neighborhood sponsors and often create an atmosphere reminiscent of the artwork of Norman Rockwell.

We are indeed lucky to live and work in a place that others dream of. Visitors travel from around the world just to sit under the stars, feel the warm evening breezes, and experience the exhilaration of mountain adventures, within a community so friendly that they never want to leave. Yes, Eagle County is the ultimate destination, and we are honored that you have entrusted us to care for its unique communities.

Included below is a list of our summer calendar, to date. They are multi-community-sponsored events at locations across the valley. Please join us for these wonderful summer activities.

June

17: McCoy Safety Day from 8 to noon at McCoy Community Center

July

14: Tip A Cop at El Segundo in Eagle (Special Olympics Colorado)

Gypsum Daze Parade at 10 a.m. 15-29: Eagle County Fair and Rodeo

August

1: National Night Out in Minturn, Gypsum, EagleVail, and Basalt from 5-8 p.m.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones to have summer parties. Neighborhoods often create potluck events and naturally, we all enjoy our home or park barbecues. With all that fun comes a note of caution.

In addition to burgers, hot dogs, and other delicious goodies, we like to engage in summer sports and cool down with various refreshments.

Various refreshments can be anything from water to mixed drinks. That said, we can easily get distracted from our normal safety routines, and excess consumption can occur without us even realizing it’s happening. It is a combination of the high altitude, summer heat, and physical activity, causing the dehydration, and if we add alcohol to the mix, that further lowers our body’s tolerance, making us susceptible to the nuances of alcohol and drugs (even prescription ones), sometimes greatly amplifying its effect.

Depending upon our hydration, food consumption, and activity level, a thirsty, hungry, and physically exhausted person can get drunk on just one drink.

The Cleveland Clinic notes: “When the body is dehydrated, the addition of alcohol amplifies its reaction. A beer can feel like several on the body. An average 12-ounce can of beer contains the same amount of alcohol as a 5-ounce glass of wine or a typical shot of distilled spirits like rum, vodka, gin, or whiskey.”

Driving home afterward can be life-threatening and even if no one is injured, your bank account will be, as driving under the influence charges can cost well over $10,000 in fines, fees, and expenses. Don’t let alcohol spoil your summer fun.

Of course, you want something special and great to drink at the park or BBQ. In addition to the usual soft drinks, Food & Wine magazine offers some great-tasting, alcohol-free suggestions, which are family-friendly:

Tuscan Fresco: Sweet peach nectar, tangy white cranberry juice, and lemon juice make a great spritzer

Sweet peach nectar, tangy white cranberry juice, and lemon juice make a great spritzer Cucumber Cooler: This cocktail calls for fresh pineapple chunks in cooling cucumber water

This cocktail calls for fresh pineapple chunks in cooling cucumber water Strawberry & Ginger Cooler: Spicy and sweet, this tall mocktail calls for both fresh ginger and ginger beer

Spicy and sweet, this tall mocktail calls for both fresh ginger and ginger beer Pom Pom: Mango nectar, pomegranate juice and cloves give this vibrant drink a tiki-esque flavor

Mango nectar, pomegranate juice and cloves give this vibrant drink a tiki-esque flavor Lilikoi: A terrific mimosa stand-in, this tangy drink is made with mango puree, passion fruit nectar, and fresh citrus juices

You can also create something unique with a SodaStream and various combined fruit juices

Enjoy this wonderful weather and absolutely engage in the sports, events, and outdoor celebrations that you’ve been waiting all year to attend … just do it responsibly.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.