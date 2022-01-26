Van Beek: When community watch becomes community caring

We are all familiar with the concept of a community watch program. It was initially designed as an added layer of security for neighborhoods, because regardless of where you live, prevention increases awareness and provides communities with friends who can help during times of crisis. It also acknowledges that unless law enforcement happens to be nearby, it will take some time for them to arrive in an emergency.

However, this informal group of neighbors can truly become an extended family that looks out for the well-being of one another. If someone is sick, they can be that friendly face that brings over a bowl of soup. After surgery, they are the ones who, after shoveling their driveway, may walk over to do yours. When that car won’t start, they may provide a jump start, or ride to school for your little one.

Neighborhoods have organized BBQs, movie nights, sports teams (skiing, bowling, hiking, fishing, etc.), game events, book clubs, outdoor trips, identifying a neighbor’s skill or talent that can be shared with others, inviting an interesting speaker, and many other social events. These are the people you see every day, and many times, they are away from their own family members and could really use the closeness and caring, for which our community is recognized.

In recent weeks, we have all run into people who have come down with an initial or second dose of COVID-19. The isolation of quarantine, in addition to the physical ailments and concern for residual symptoms, can cause added stress and loneliness. A note, phone call, or invitation to a Zoom game night, from a neighbor, would go a long way towards healing, both physically and mentally.

If we have learned anything over the past two years, it is that we need one another. Even if by oneself, the thought that others are available to lift your spirits and nearby, in case of emergency, is what community is all about.

To get started, you might consider creating a Facebook page, printing up fliers to drop off at each home, perhaps a note at the local recreation center or library, can get the word out. The “watch” of community watch, is for more than simply identifying potential illegal activity, it includes identifying those in need and sharing wonderful times with new friends.

It’s time to reacquaint ourselves with the social aspects of our amazing community. We are surrounded by some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. We have access to adventures that others only dream about and consider privileged to occasionally visit.

There is a lifestyle that attracts us to mountain communities, and it bonds us to one another. We must remember those common values and begin enjoying, once again, the diversity and excitement we each bring to the table of community fellowship.

This is just a reminder that we have had a major disruption in our traditional interactions, but it’s time to return to the exceptional life that we all dreamed of attaining, and it’s awaiting us, right here in Eagle County.

Stay healthy, happy, and engaged … our friends and neighbors are counting on it.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us .