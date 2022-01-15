Van Ens: A tug-of-war for our nation’s soul

Protesters supporting Black Lives Matter aim to expose and remove systemic racism because they say it is ruining our nation. Racism constricts minorities’ liberties. It acts like mushy apples that cause all the fruit to turn brown in America’s societal bushel basket.

Others downplay racism’s contamination of U.S. culture. They reject as too harsh the comparison of racism to a bushel of bad apples. Although bad apples exist in our nation’s racist legacy, why discard the entire bushel, they argue? They believe rioters use protests of police brutality and systemic racism to justify torching buildings, disfiguring statues with graffiti, and destroying residents’ private property.

First restore civil order to remove a “few bad apples,” demand advocates who insist racism is merely sporadic. Afterwards, press for social justice legislation that safeguards minorities’ rights. This reaction echoes Republican Richard Nixon’s 1968 presidential campaign in which he scored a landslide victory. He won over Minnesota’s Sen. Hubert Humphrey, who advanced civil rights for African Americans when Southern Democrats rejected such goals in the late 1940s.

After Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination in April 1968, many citizens violently protested in large U.S. cities. They lit homes on fire, caused traffic jams on major highways and turned metropolitan areas into war zones. Nixon waved “law and order” banners with slogans warning how civil unrest destroys civilized society. A strong police force bearing down on revolutionaries protects citizens’ liberties, asserted Nixon.

Before his death, Martin Luther King, Jr. declared that Nixon and his white supporters were tone deaf to the causes of racial unrest. Looting, setting fires and throwing rocks were voices of oppressed people sick of being shunted aside as second-class citizens.

King believed Nixon was deaf to underlying causes that drove protesters into the streets. The president glossed over systemic racism, dismissing it as merely sporadic once tough law and order was restored.

King’s speech “The Other America,” of which he delivered various versions in 1967 and 1968, resonates with a biblical lament oppressed people uttered who were forced to wait until “law and order” prevailed. “How long must I wrestle with my thoughts, and everyday have sorrow in my heart? How long will my enemy triumph over me,” cries an ancient Jew (Psalm 13:2).

King repeatedly warned about “riots [that]are socially destructive and self-defeating. … But at the same time, it is necessary for me to be as vigorous condemning the conditions which cause persons to feel that they must engage in riotous activities as it is for me to condemn riots.”

“But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard,” declared MLK. “And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear those large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity.”

“And so, in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again,” prophesied King.

Sharpened by Christian faith, MLK’s penetrating look focused on how to deal with national racial tensions.

Let us join him by striving to reconstruct the U.S. as an open book of social equality for all. Guarantee minorities opportunities to write themselves into its plot. Make our nation great by blocking systemic racism from editing them out of America’s story.

